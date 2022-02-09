Auguste releases highly anticipated single 'KAYAR'

MUMBAI: Keeping release momentum high with a consistent stream of melodic cuts, rising French producer AUGUSTE delivers another stunning original offering in the shape of ‘Kayar’ – out now on SwitchLab.
Stream / Purchase: AUGUSTE ‘Kayar’
Composing a scintillating arrangement, AUGUSTE sets the tone with deep percussion and emotive vocals. Pulling the listener deeper into the mix, he intertwines acid synths and oscillating pads before introducing a hypnotic bassline. This multi-layered creation further demonstrates the young producer’s musical maturity, and will help to solidify his reputation as a talented artist with a very bright future.
Recently relocating to San Francisco, AUGUSTE has ensured he makes every moment count in 2022. With four releases under his belt already this year, the prolific producer continues to impress, taking listeners on a journey through his diverse soundscape. Ahead of its full release, ‘Kayar’ charted in the Beatport and Traxsource Afro House Charts, creating a buzz online with its deep and soulful flair. With his fierce determination and abundant creative output, AUGUSTE is on a mission to spread his sound with music lovers all around the globe.
