For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Feb 2022 17:43 |  By RnMTeam

Rapper Big Deal starts an inspiring new chapter with his debut album Samir Rishu Mohanty

MUMBAI: Rapper Big Deal aka Samir Rishu Mohanty has released his debut eponymous album. Inspired by his struggles and experiences, the record is a testimony to Rapper Big Deal’s grit and gravitas as a modern artist. The nine-track album delves into themes of bullying, racism, evolution and identity, amongst others.

Samir Rishu Mohanty is a book in the life of the viral rapper, tapping into the power of acceptance and discovery. Autobiographical in nature, the record explores chapters of Rapper Big Deal’s story such as when he was subjected to discrimination because of his mixed roots in Japan and India, as well as how music became his ultimate salvation. The album beautifully melds the worlds of Indian classical music and hip-hop production to unearth the artist behind the rapper.

Samir Rishu Mohanty also features Bollywood powerhouses Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijit Mohanty, Zonunmawia Fanai and Kuldeep Pattanaik. The nine-track is an excavation of Rapper Big Deal’s inspiring life; the message is ‘Embrace yourself. The true you is powerful.’

Excited about his debut album, Samir Rishu Mohanty said, “These are the most honest songs I have ever written. For me, rap is an outlet for my emotions and that’s the exact purpose my debut album has served. Even though they called me ‘Japanese,’ ‘Chinese,’ ‘Chinky,’ I have always felt Indian at heart. This inspired me to infuse my music with flutes, tumbis, Indian vocal chants and dhols with modern hip-hop. With this record, I want to tell people that no matter where you are from, what you do and how you look, as long as you have a story to tell, you can be anything you want. I believe that as long as you keep it real and honest with your music, people will always love you and you’ll find your space in the world. I wish to inspire all the people out there like me, and tell them that they are not different but unique and that ‘you are YOU.’ I hope that people see the emotions, hard work, and dedication I’ve put into ‘Samir Rishu Mohanty and I also want to thank Qyuki for supporting me in getting this message across’.”

Rapper Big Deal has dedicated this album to the four pillars of his life — Bidulata Mohanty, Ramakanta Mohanty, Bidyadhar Mohanty, and Samir Bangara —who have passed on but left him enriched as a human being. Marking a new chapter, Rapper Big Deal is making history with his authentic and powerful debut album ‘Samir Rishu Mohanty.’

Tags
Rapper Big Deal Samir Rishu Mohanty music
Related news
News | 08 Feb 2022

Calum Scott shares new single and video 'If You Ever Change Your Mind'

MUMBAI: Today, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott premieres his emotionally empowered new single and video “If You Ever Change Your Mind.” A bittersweet but uplifting reflection on a painful relationship, “If You Ever Change Your Mind” is the third song that Calum has shared fro

read more
News | 08 Feb 2022

New music single 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' by the ravishing Ayaana Khan is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: The most awaited single 'Leke pehla pehla pyaar' is finally out for all to enjoy. The music is in collaboration with Saregama. She has given the entertainment industry her hit songs 'Promise', 'Ajib Dastan', and "Puri bottle ve".

read more
News | 08 Feb 2022

4000 Author-Composer members of the Music Copyright Society IPRS receives Covid Relief fund

MUMBAI: As uncertainties and financial hardships emanating from the pandemic continue, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited pays another round of the Covid Relief fund to its author-composer Members.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2022

Himansh Kohli on Taslima Nasreen's surrogacy tweets: 'Appreciate perspective born out of equality'

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli is the latest celebrity to share his opinion regarding the ongoing surrogacy debate which started with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas opting for surrogacy to become parents.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2022

TV celebs talk about how Lata Mangeshkar touched their lives

MUMBAI: There are some voices that no abyss can swallow. Lata Mangeshkar was without doubt the greatest living example of this truism. Even as the world mourns the passing of India's Nightingale, TV actors contacted by IANS shared how Lata Mangeshkar left her imprint on their lives.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM partnered with ScamCheckIndia to fight cyber crime through their latest campaign 'BIG Cybershield'

MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more

News
Spotify CEO apologises to staff over Joe Rogan N-word controversy

MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more

News
Quote from Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo on T-series entering OTT space

MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

News
Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment launch ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more

top# 5 articles

1
Keshi shared 'TOUCH', a love song that showcases his songwriting skills

MUMBAI: Today, Vietnamese-American and multi-hyphenate artist keshi shares “TOUCH,” the romantic and pop-leaning single and latest taste of what to...read more

2
Song & Dance: Tanya Hope happy with her latest music video 'Blue Naina'

MUMBAI: Actress Tanya Hope is elated with the response around her latest music video 'Blue Naina'. The actor, who features in the track, shares that...read more

3
Himansh Kohli on Taslima Nasreen's surrogacy tweets: 'Appreciate perspective born out of equality'

MUMBAI: Actor Himansh Kohli is the latest celebrity to share his opinion regarding the ongoing surrogacy debate which started with Priyanka Chopra...read more

4
4000 Author-Composer members of the Music Copyright Society IPRS receives Covid Relief fund

MUMBAI: As uncertainties and financial hardships emanating from the pandemic continue, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited pays another round...read more

5
Marina and Florian Picasso announce limited release NFT collection with origin story and NIFTY Gateway on Jan 28

MUMBAI: Marina Picasso, granddaughter of Pablo Picasso, and her son Florian Picasso have announced a limited run of NFT’s releasing this Friday,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games