New music single 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' by the ravishing Ayaana Khan is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: The most awaited single 'Leke pehla pehla pyaar' is finally out for all to enjoy. The music is in collaboration with Saregama. She has given the entertainment industry her hit songs 'Promise', 'Ajib Dastan', and "Puri bottle ve". Ayaana Khan is seen to perform solely in this new single. 'Leke pehla pehla pyaar' is a remake of the original song sung by Asha Bhosle. The locations chosen for the shoot of the song are simply breathtaking. The music video was shot in Armenia, a country with some of the most breathtaking landscapes.

As stated by singer Ayaana Khan, “I am very delighted to get this song out to you all. I feel blessed to receive so much love and support. I am hoping to continue entertaining my beloved fans by bringing more projects to you all. I enjoyed making this song immensely. Certainly, I would like to appreciate the efforts of the entire team. It would not have been possible without them. I really hope for the audience to enjoy this song tremendously, in the same way, that they have enjoyed my previous songs."

Ayaana Khan’s debut single, 'Promise', has over 2 million views. ‘Ajib Dastan’ crossed 1 million+ views. Also, her very recent song "Puri bottle ve" with Zain Imam has surpassed 2 Million+ views on Youtube. With the vivacious voice of Ayaana Khan, the lyrics of the song are penned by Majrooh Sultanpuri and Ruchi Borana. The direction are done by none other than Ramji Gulati. The song's production has been handled by Ajit Bapu Satam.