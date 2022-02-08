2 Chainz releases DOPE DON'T SELL ITSELF, seventh studio album today via Def Jam recordings

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning rapper 2 Chainz releases his hotly anticipated seventh studio album, DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF available everywhere today. 2 Chainz launches the album with an emotionally charged performance of “Lost Kings” featuring Sleepy Rose and Lil

Durk on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The album’s release was followed by the release of a new video for his track “Neighbors Know My Name.” The track was preceded by the release of "Million Dollars Worth Of Game" featuring 42 Dugg and “Pop Music” featuring Moneybagg Yo & Beatking released in January.

Exclusive DOPE DON'T SELL ITSELF merch, customizable lithographs and limited edition autographed CDs are now available in the 2 Chainz official shop, https://shop.2chainz.com/, with all items shipping upon album release.

2 Chainz is set to join fellow hip-hop royalty Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Jeezy and Gucci Mane on the Legendz of The Streets tour – which kicked off on February 3rd in Columbus, GA at the Columbus Civic Center. The 9 day tour wraps up in Detroit, MI at The Little Caesar’s Arena on Feb 21st. Tickets available

at www.ticketmaster.com

Over the course of his legendary career, 2 Chainz has sold more than 8.7 million albums globally and amassed over 11.5 billion streams.

TRACK LIST

1. Bet It Back

2. Pop Music feat. Moneybagg Yo & Beatking 3. Kingpen Ghostwriter feat. Lil Baby

4. Outstanding feat. Roddy Ricch

5. Neighbors Know My Name

6. Million Dollars Worth of Game ft. 42 Dugg 7. Free B.G.

8. 10 Bracelets feat. NBA YoungBoy

9. Lost Kings feat. Lil Durk & Sleepy Rose

10. Caymans feat. Swae Lee

11. Vlad TV feat. Stove God Cooks, Symba & Major Myjah

12. If You Want Me To feat. Jacquees

LEGENDZ OF THE STREETS TOUR DATES

FEB 3 FEB 4 FEB 5 FEB 6 FEB 10 FEB 11 FEB 12 FEB 19

COLUMBUS, GA COLUMBUS CIVIC CENTER

NEW ORLEANS, LA SMOOTHIE KING CENTER BIRMINGHAM, AL LEGACY ARENA AT THE BJCC

MEMPHIS, TN FEDEX FORUM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA

SUNRISE, FL FLA LIVE ARENA

PORTLAND, OR MODA CENTER