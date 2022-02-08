2 Chainz releases DOPE DON'T SELL ITSELF, seventh studio album today via Def Jam recordings

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning rapper 2 Chainz releases his hotly anticipated seventh studio album, DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF available everywhere today. 2 Chainz launches the album with an emotionally charged performance of “Lost Kings” featuring Sleepy Rose and Lil
Durk on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The album’s release was followed by the release of a new video for his track “Neighbors Know My Name.” The track was preceded by the release of "Million Dollars Worth Of Game" featuring 42 Dugg and “Pop Music” featuring Moneybagg Yo & Beatking released in January.
Exclusive DOPE DON'T SELL ITSELF merch, customizable lithographs and limited edition autographed CDs are now available in the 2 Chainz official shop, https://shop.2chainz.com/, with all items shipping upon album release.
2 Chainz is set to join fellow hip-hop royalty Rick Ross, Lil Kim, Jeezy and Gucci Mane on the Legendz of The Streets tour – which kicked off on February 3rd in Columbus, GA at the Columbus Civic Center. The 9 day tour wraps up in Detroit, MI at The Little Caesar’s Arena on Feb 21st. Tickets available
at www.ticketmaster.com
Over the course of his legendary career, 2 Chainz has sold more than 8.7 million albums globally and amassed over 11.5 billion streams.
TRACK LIST
1. Bet It Back
2. Pop Music feat. Moneybagg Yo & Beatking 3. Kingpen Ghostwriter feat. Lil Baby
4. Outstanding feat. Roddy Ricch
5. Neighbors Know My Name
6. Million Dollars Worth of Game ft. 42 Dugg 7. Free B.G.
8. 10 Bracelets feat. NBA YoungBoy
9. Lost Kings feat. Lil Durk & Sleepy Rose
10. Caymans feat. Swae Lee
11. Vlad TV feat. Stove God Cooks, Symba & Major Myjah
12. If You Want Me To feat. Jacquees
LEGENDZ OF THE STREETS TOUR DATES
FEB 3 FEB 4 FEB 5 FEB 6 FEB 10 FEB 11 FEB 12 FEB 19
COLUMBUS, GA COLUMBUS CIVIC CENTER
NEW ORLEANS, LA SMOOTHIE KING CENTER BIRMINGHAM, AL LEGACY ARENA AT THE BJCC
MEMPHIS, TN FEDEX FORUM
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC NORTH CHARLESTON COLISEUM TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA
SUNRISE, FL FLA LIVE ARENA
PORTLAND, OR MODA CENTER
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more
MUMBAI: Delhi Police has expressed grief over the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee passed away in...read more
MUMBAI: Today, Vietnamese-American and multi-hyphenate artist keshi shares “TOUCH,” the romantic and pop-leaning single and latest taste of what to...read more
MUMBAI: The queen is back… Today, the most successful female rapper of all time, diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj returns with her mega-...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning rapper 2 Chainz releases his hotly anticipated seventh studio album, DOPE DON’T SELL ITSELF available...read more
MUMBAI: Before embarking on his reply to the President's speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar...read more