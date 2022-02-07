For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Feb 2022 13:30

PM Modi pays last respects to his 'Badi Didi'

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening paid his respects to the mortal remains of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, whom he referred to as his 'Badi Didi' (elder sister).

Modi was among the first of VVIPs who went to the spot where Lata's body was kept for people to pay their last respects at Shivaji Park.

He was accompanied by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and other dignitaries like Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, many of whom enjoyed family relations with the Mangeshkars.

The PM then got down and walked over to the enclosure where the entire Mangeshkar clan including Lata's sisters Asha Bhosale, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Mangeshkar and sole brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar as well as grandchildren and other family members were present and offered his condolences to them.

Modi also briefly interacted with Thackeray, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, NCP President Sharad Pawar, MNS President Raj Thackeray, Vinod Tawade.

All Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers, leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress were also present at the venue.

After interacting briefly, Modi patted Uddhav Thackeray warmly, signifying he should take care of his health - as the CM has been suffering from a chronic spinal issue since the past three months.

Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar - who had very close ties with the Bharat Ratna Lata - also turned up with his wife Dr Anjali and paid his last respects to the deceased singer.

Several top Bollywood personalities including superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Javed Akhtar, Shankar Desai, Madhur Bhandarkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Shraddha Kapoor and others were present at the funeral besides several thousands of ordinary Mumbaikars mourning for the departed singer.

(Source: IANS)

