Delhi Police condoles Lata Mangeshkar's demise

MUMBAI: Delhi Police has expressed grief over the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The 92-year-old Bharat Ratna awardee passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning.
"Our respectful tribute to Lata ji, who awakened the inspiration of patriotism in us with her voice," Delhi Police wrote on its official Twitter handle.
It further said that the world of music has suffered an irreparable loss due to the demise of the 92-year-old legendary singer.
India's Melody Queen, who also composed music for Marathi films and was a producer as well, and had the distinction of being conferred with the highest civilian honours of India and France, passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted because of Covid-related complications on January 11.
Meanwhile, the government has decided to give a state funeral and observe two-day national mourning on the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all political leaders have also expressed their heartfelt condolences.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: With the world taking the digital route, especially in the last two years owing to the glread more
MUMBAI: Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, under fire from critics inside anread more
MUMBAI: Shahir Muneer, Founder & Director of Divo has something to say on T-series entering Oread more
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more
MUMBAI: Kerala's nightingale K.S. Chitra said that Lata Mangeshkar was a great singer who has immortalized music by her great songs and with her...read more
MUMBAI: Warbling her way into our hearts with the haunting and ethereal strains of "Aayega Aanewala" in "Mahal" (1949), Lata Mangeshkar became the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish stopped her Atlanta concert to give a fan asthma inhaler before appearing to shade Travis Scott and his deadly...read more
MUMBAI: Amid chanting of vedic hymns and elaborate rituals performed by Hindu priests, legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's mortal...read more
MUMBAI: Shortly after he tweeted his four-word tribute to the Nightingale, the Mozart of Madras, A.R, Rahman, posted a glowing tribute video on his...read more