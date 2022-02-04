Stevie Krash & Al Sharif combine forces to deliver fresh Release Deep anthem, 'The Way'

MUMBAI: Having previously collaborated on Kryder’s ‘God Save The Groove’ compilation with ‘Soul Heaven’ alongside Release Records regular Pete K, Stevie Krash & Al Sharif have once again teamed up to form ‘The Way’.

Dropping on Third Party’s Release Deep imprint, the progressive track follows Stevie Krash’s previous ‘Release’ anthem, ‘Hold You Now’ (2019). In recent times, the Portuguese producer has enjoyed a plethora of tracks on the likes of Axtone, SIZE Records, and Kryteria.

With San Diego-based producer Al Sharif gaining support from David Guetta, Tiesto, Afrojack and many more in his career so far, the Californian DJ has launched tracks on the likes of Spinnin’, Sosumi, and StaarTraxx.

Displaying the pair’s penchant for the progressive, ‘The Way’ is clad with an atmospheric vocal and is also packed with a slick and brooding build typical of the style we’ve come to expect from both artists.

With various artists, including Vidojean X Oliver Loenn, Unknown Motive and Marcus Schossow’s Gardenstate project releasing on Release Deep, the label are set to host a range of special forthcoming live shows heading through 2022 and beyond, with ‘The Way’ dropping on Friday 4th February.