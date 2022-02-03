Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's fun Twitter banter has got netizens in a frenzy!

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are easily one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. The two actors who celebrate their wedding anniversary today, have got netizens in a frenzy and your guess is as good as ours! Their fun banter along with T-Series has certainly piqued everyone’s interest as to whether it’s a collaboration for them in the pipeline or not. Earlier today T-Series took to their twitter handle to wish the actors for their anniversary saying ‘Happy Anniversary Riteish & Genelia. Humne suna kuch Good News hai?’ following which Genelia said ‘Mister se poochti hu, abhi bata dein?’ to which Riteish commented ‘Arey mere baccho ki mummy rukh jaa, kal bata dete hai.’

We for one, can’t wait for this news to come out ‘_kal_’! What about you?