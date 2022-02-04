Rihanna finally shared pregnancy photos with ASAP Rocky

MUMBAI: Rihanna is ready to start sharing her journey to motherhood.
Earlier this week, the R&B icon revealed her pregnancy by posing for a glamorous NYC photo shoot with partner ASAP Rocky. Now, RiRi has broken her silence on the major milestone and shared her first at-home pic of her growing baby bump.
The 33-year-old singer, who is expecting her first child, posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Feb. 2, showing her holding up her orange jersey top and lovingly looking down at her pregnant belly.
After adding photos from her headline-making maternity shoot, Rihanna captioned the gallery with a reference to her growing "gang." She boldly wrote, "how the gang pulled up to black history month." And that's how it's done!
It appears that the Fenty designer snapped the adorable bathroom pic more than a week ago, on Jan. 25, when she was spotted out in New York in the same fashion ensemble. At the time, she was seen picking up dinner and bringing it to ASAP Rocky at the studio, where he's been working on new music. Needless to say, RiRi was a total pro at keeping her pregnancy top secret until the grand reveal.
She has yet to discuss the baby's sex or name.
Over the past year, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have cemented their status as a Hollywood power couple, with her supporting him at ComplexCon in November and the duo turning heads by attending the Met Gala side-by-side in September.
MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more
MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more
MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Their love is far from faded. On Feb. 2, Julia Fox rang in her 32nd birthday in style, with Kanye "Ye" West, 44, by her side for the fun...read more
MUMBAI: Coldplay‘s latest album, Music of the Spheres, features a collaboration with Selena Gomez called “Let Somebody Go,” and now it’s being...read more
MUMBAI: Irish Viking Metal/Norse Pagan Rockers REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS' Ren Marabou has posted online the third episode of Metal Podcast '...read more
MUMBAI: French-Icelandic producer and vocalist Daniel Ness unveils new single ahead of his forthcoming vocal EP ‘Hell Is A Room’. Following from ‘...read more
MUMBAI: The multi-talented twins Sukriti and Prakriti are back, this time with a fun peppy song 'Single Saiyaan' for the wedding season, promising it...read more