REN MARABOU + SERPENT TOUNGE Unleash Episode 3 of Metal Podcast 'SAGAS', Talking DIMMU BORGIR's 2010 Album "Abrahadabra"!

MUMBAI: Irish Viking Metal/Norse Pagan Rockers REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS' Ren Marabou has posted online the third episode of Metal Podcast 'SAGAS' in collaboration with Corban Skipwith AKA ‘Serpent Tounge’ talking about DIMMU BORGIR's 2010 Album "Abrahadabra", watch it here: https://youtu.be/WbNFhrKzKKk

Ren Marabou stated "Episode 3 of SAGAS Metal Podcast featuring myself and the Serpent Tongue himself Mr Corban Skipwith is now available. This week we discuss the incredible 2010 Dimmu Borgir album Abrahadabra.

Enjoy"

In case you missed, also watch

- episode 1, talking Ren Marabou and the Berserkers: https://youtu.be/0tKoCldup5M

- episode 2, talking HIM: https://youtu.be/sOV0a7c7uTI

More information at https://www.facebook.com/sagasmetalpodcast

Hailing from the Emerald Isle and based in the hills of Co.Donegal these Irish Viking Metal/Norse Pagan Rockers, REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS, deliver their own take on this powerful genre with a high energy stage show and anthemic, contemporary stylings. Endorsed by Cassidy Guitars, Skull Strings and Fishsticks drum sticks. Signed to United Music Mafia and Managed by Split Screen Management.

The band's next album ‘Tales Of Rune’ is on course for a release date in early 2022. More information TBA.

Watch/ stream:

‘Sigurd the Dragon Slayer’ - https://open.spotify.com/track/0OOr73kAIK4WPkt0ZAH5jf

‘Death of Baldr’ - https://ummmusicvideo.com/v/FtJpC

'Dødssang' - https://youtu.be/odx-OzoufTI

'Fenrir' - https://open.spotify.com/track/3F8c7CKWNs0wdR5XHGOuye

REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKER are:

Ren Marabou (Vocals and Guitar)

Terence McCann (Drums)