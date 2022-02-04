For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Feb 2022 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby drops ‘Do We Have a Problem?’

MUMBAI: All hail the Queen.
Nicki Minaj makes her long-awaited return with “Do We Have a Problem?,” the first release from her upcoming fifth studio album. The menacing track, produced by Tate Kobang and Papiyerr, finds Barbie and Baby at their best.

Speaking on IG Live, Nicki praised her Atlanta collaborator. “He pleasantly surprises me all the time,” she said. “This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody know they’re here for a long time. The way he pushed his pen, I loved it. He bodied, bodied, bodied.”

Along with the song, they have debuted a blockbuster video, directed by Benny Boom. The 9-minute clip co-stars actors Cory Hardict and Joseph Sikora and finds Nicki playing a double agent who threatens to shoot up an art auction before running away to Cuba with Baby. The action-packed visual ends with a preview of a second Baby collaboration called “Bussin.”

Tags
Nicki Minaj Lil Baby Do We Have a Problem?
Related news
News | 23 Sep 2021

Lil Nas X: 'Sent 'Industry Baby' song to Nicki Minaj, she didn't reply'

MUMBAI: Lil Nas X revealed he had sent the 'Industry Baby' song to Nicki Minaj to get her on his recent album 'Montero'. However, she did not reply to him, reports Complex.com.

read more
News | 17 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj not invited to White House: Official

MUMBAI: Rapper Nicki Minaj has repeatedly voiced her scepticism about the Covid-19 vaccine, and claimed to have been invited to discuss her concerns with the US government. However, White House officials have refuted her claims on the invite.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj wont get vaccinated for the Met Gala 2021

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj is skipping the 2021 Met Gala because of its vaccination mandate.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj tweets Keke, Tamar, Brandy to assist with her new song

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj has been getting back in the booth, recording new material and she's asking some A-list R&B singers to join her.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new photo trends #3

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj shared an adorable picture with her son and her friends Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The photos were taken at some point last week and is trending in #3 world wide. Rihanna's seven-year-old niece Majesty was also there and Nicki shared a cute video that included her!

read more

RnM Biz

News
The EIGHT Network – a first of its kind Open Interactive Social Radio, is set to disrupt the audio entertainment space

MUMBAI: The Eight Network, a first of its kind audio streaming platform, is disrupting the way Inread more

News
Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment launch ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today the creation ofread more

News
'Delete Spotify' message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself

MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rihanna finally shared pregnancy photos with ASAP Rocky

MUMBAI: Rihanna is ready to start sharing her journey to motherhood. Earlier this week, the R&B icon revealed her pregnancy by posing for a...read more

2
Julia Fox Pack celebrates birthday with Kanye "Ye" West

MUMBAI: Their love is far from faded. On Feb. 2, Julia Fox rang in her 32nd birthday in style, with Kanye "Ye" West, 44, by her side for the fun...read more

3
Coldplay and Selena Gomez’s ‘Let Somebody Go’ will be out on Monday

MUMBAI: Coldplay‘s latest album, Music of the Spheres, features a collaboration with Selena Gomez called “Let Somebody Go,” and now it’s being...read more

4
REN MARABOU + SERPENT TOUNGE Unleash Episode 3 of Metal Podcast 'SAGAS', Talking DIMMU BORGIR's 2010 Album "Abrahadabra"!

MUMBAI: Irish Viking Metal/Norse Pagan Rockers REN MARABOU AND THE BERSERKERS' Ren Marabou has posted online the third episode of Metal Podcast '...read more

5
French-Icelandic producer and vocalist Daniel Ness unveils new single 'Wounded' ahead of his forthcoming vocal EP 'Hell Is A Room'

MUMBAI: French-Icelandic producer and vocalist Daniel Ness unveils new single ahead of his forthcoming vocal EP ‘Hell Is A Room’. Following from ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games