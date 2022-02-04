Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby drops ‘Do We Have a Problem?’

MUMBAI: All hail the Queen.
Nicki Minaj makes her long-awaited return with “Do We Have a Problem?,” the first release from her upcoming fifth studio album. The menacing track, produced by Tate Kobang and Papiyerr, finds Barbie and Baby at their best.
Speaking on IG Live, Nicki praised her Atlanta collaborator. “He pleasantly surprises me all the time,” she said. “This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody know they’re here for a long time. The way he pushed his pen, I loved it. He bodied, bodied, bodied.”
Along with the song, they have debuted a blockbuster video, directed by Benny Boom. The 9-minute clip co-stars actors Cory Hardict and Joseph Sikora and finds Nicki playing a double agent who threatens to shoot up an art auction before running away to Cuba with Baby. The action-packed visual ends with a preview of a second Baby collaboration called “Bussin.”
