Low Steppa samples Mariah Carey tomorrow

MUMBAI: Launching in to 2022, influential house Producer-DJ Low Steppa returns to kick off his release schedule with hard hitting single ‘Your Dreams’ this FrIday 4th February on Armada Subjekt. Listen under embargo here.

Taking a classic Mariah Carey vocal and reworking it together with his signature sound, ‘Your Dreams’ reminds us of Low Steppa’s ability to seamlessly create club bangers, working his classic piano chords with jacked up tempos for an unmatched energy.

"As soon as I heard the vocal, I knew it’d be perfect for a house track. Crowds have been loving it in my sets for a minute now, so I’m buzzing to finally be able to share it with everyone properly" Low Steppa

Biding time to pause and reset much of 2021 following on from his extremely well received debut album, ‘Boiling Point’ and a show stopper Essential Mix in 2020, the Beatport Top 10 selling House act took to festival stages including Creamfields, We Are FSTVL, Forbidden Forests, Out There, Sundown, MADE plus multiple Defected stages and more in a massive return for summer events.

Having established himself as one of the most refreshing and dynamic acts in the international house scene, Low Steppa’s tenure to date has seen him release on some of the most respected dance music labels including Armada, Defected, Spinnin and Strictly Rhythm, gaining over 60 Million global streams to date with singles ‘Runnin’, ‘Heard It All Before’ and ‘Cant Lie’.

Since gaining a wealth of support from industry heavyweights including Pete Tong, Annie Mac, Danny Howard and MistaJam, Low Steppa has gone on to collaborate with and remix for peers including Roger Sanchez, Sonny Fodera, Hardrive, Mr V, and Michael Gray, enabling him to consistently top charts on Beatport and Traxsource.

Launching the new year the right way, ‘Your Dreams’ continues Low Steppa’s journey in to this decade and cement him as a highly respected figure in the house scene.