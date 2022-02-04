Julia Fox Pack celebrates birthday with Kanye "Ye" West

MUMBAI: Their love is far from faded.

On Feb. 2, Julia Fox rang in her 32nd birthday in style, with Kanye "Ye" West, 44, by her side for the fun festivities. For Julia's big night out, the pair enjoyed a dinner with friends, of which a small birthday party followed. And there was no shortage of PDA between the couple throughout the night, with friend Jeremy O' Harris sharing a video of the two embracing later that evening to his TikTok.

Fans keeping up with the couple will remember that for one of their first dates in early January, Ye actually took Julia to see Harris' Broadway production, Slave Play, in NYC.

Ever since the two hit it off late last year, as Julia herself put it, their spark was simply undeniable. "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote on Jan. 6 for Interview magazine. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

And it's no secret that all eyes have been on the pair amid their romance, with the two sharing PDA pics and donning matching outfits since then. However, for all the attention coming her way, Julia recently set the record straight on her relationship with the rapper.

"People are like ‘Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" Julia—who shares her 12-month-old son with her ex, Peter Artemiev—said during the Jan. 21 episode of her and Niki Takesh's podcast Forbidden Fruits. "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Of the attention on her love life, she added, "I really don't [care]… I just care about making my art and putting things into the world. That is more thrilling to me now than like eyes on me. I couldn't care less."