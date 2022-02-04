French-Icelandic producer and vocalist Daniel Ness unveils new single 'Wounded' ahead of his forthcoming vocal EP 'Hell Is A Room'

MUMBAI: French-Icelandic producer and vocalist Daniel Ness unveils new single ahead of his forthcoming vocal EP ‘Hell Is A Room’. Following from ‘Live A Lie’ featuring Oklou favourite and Secret Songs-affiliate Mikey Enwright, this new offering centres around Ness’ mostly untampered vocals, metaphoric lyricism and melancholic yet eclectic production. Exploring ideas of pain and the aftermath of a complex relationship, ‘Wounded’ paints the picture of a barren, obsidian-covered and hot ash-filled landscape where pain reigns over everything. This analogy hints at Daniel Ness’ Icelandic heritage but is used to image the hurt caused by a somewhat loving relationship that refuses to grow further.

Written after a 2-month artist residency in the East Fjords of Iceland, the sunless atmosphere of the track is emphasised by Ness’ signature sound written in collaboration with close-friend HNRO - a rising figure within London’s alt-hip hop/rap scene, having worked with Virgil Hawkins, Jawnino and Lucy Tun to name a few. With lines such as ‘If my lips were obsidian, would you cut yourself open or shatter them in both our eyes so we never see each other again?’ this new single is a gloomy and deeply poetic release binding both ambient and organic textures with hard-hitting mechanical electronic sounds.