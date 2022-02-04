Coldplay and Selena Gomez’s ‘Let Somebody Go’ will be out on Monday

MUMBAI: Coldplay‘s latest album, Music of the Spheres, features a collaboration with Selena Gomez called “Let Somebody Go,” and now it’s being released as a single.
The ballad — and possibly a music video — are coming on Monday, according to Coldplay’s socials. The announcement came with a pic of Selena and Coldplay’s Chris Martin embracing on the set of a video directed by Dave Meyers. According to the photo, it appears as though the video was filmed last October.
Coldplay recently performed the song without Selena on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Coldplay’s collaboration with BTS on another Music of the Spheres single, “My Universe,” gave the British band its second U.S. number-one hit — more than 13 years after its first, “Viva La Vida,” in 2008.
