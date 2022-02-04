For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Feb 2022 13:22 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar & Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd bring to you Mister Mummy starring Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh!

MUMBAI: A woman is the epitome of strength, confidence and empowerment. They say one of the toughest experiences to go through is that of delivering baby. So what happens when a grumpy man gets pregnant with a baby ?

Get ready for the roller coaster ride with none other than Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh as they get together on the silver screen for Mister Mummy ! The comedy-drama which is sure to tickle your ribs with punch lines galore and comic timing like no other, revolves around the story of a couple with opposing choices when it comes to children. But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts with a mad, ‘bumpy’ ride of comedy, drama, revelations & realisations! ‘Expect’ the unexpected from this ‘labor’ of love, Mister Mummy!

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Present a T-Series Films and Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd production titled Mister Mummy. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Shaad Ali & Siva Ananth.

