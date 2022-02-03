Tulsi Kumar is surely the fashion queen when it comes to music videos! Here's why

MUMBAI: With Valentine's Day round the corner the singing sensation Tulsi Kumar yet again gave us another romantic track titled, 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'. Shot against the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh, the singer looks breathtaking with a view to die for and fashion like no other ! Looking at her on the screen was a treat to the eyes along with the scenic beauty and her gorgeous ensembles.

The song is as beautiful as her voice, making us fall in love over and over again.

The stunning singer who not only woos us by her amazing voice, also never fails to impress us with her fashion choices she opts for in each song. The artist has always been in the news for her sense of style, be it her traditional, regal Indian looks in the previous romantic song or her Western choices of fashion, it’s always topnotch! Little does one know that the singer herself is so immersed in her work that she always gives inputs on her styling for each video. For 'Tumse Pyaar Karke' the songstress wore two beautiful dresses and left ya all in awe. For the first look, the singer wore a beautiful sky blue coords set with a sheer trail and might we add Tulsi looks absolutely graceful. Tulsi features in one stunning look after the next, with her second outfit being a purple short dress with delicate and intricate flower embroidery along with a flowy sheer trail styled with minimal accessories and natural makeup. Interestingly the singer shot the song in Himachal in an open location during the extreme winter season in these outfits and that shows just how professional she is !

"I wanted my look for the song to go with the backdrop of Himachal. With such breathtaking view in each shot, I really wanted to do experiment with my look. Bright or heavy outfits would not compliment the song and that’s why I opted for such ensembles. It was a lot of fun curating these looks and I'm personally very interested in the styling quotient in each of my videos and in my daily life too! As we were shooting in Himachal, I really wasn't sure if I would be able to pull it off in winter season but I’m glad everything went smoothly. I worked together with my stylist on the tiny details like the delicate fabrics and the net trail flowing through my dress. There were only two looks in the song so we kept it very minimalistic and fresh" says the singer Tulsi Kumar.

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ sung by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Ihana Dhillon and directed by Navjit Buttar. With music by Payal Dev and lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, the love song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.