News |  03 Feb 2022 16:27 |  By RnMTeam

The sangeet song of 2022 is here – 'Single Saiyaan' by Payal Dev and Sukriti- Prakriti starring Parth Samthaan out now!

MUMBAI: The multi-talented twins Sukriti and Prakriti are back, this time with a fun peppy song 'Single Saiyaan' for the wedding season, promising it to be ‘The Sangeet Song of 2022’. Payal Dev who is Bollywood’s popular singer, composer has come together with the pop sensation duo for the first time making 'Single Saiyaan’ their debut collaboration. The video stars the charming and talented actor Parth Samthaan alongside the twins, who puts on his dancing shoes making it a perfect go-to sangeet song.

The beautiful melody of this song is composed by Payal Dev with playful lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. ‘Single Saiyaan’ is a song dedicated to the soon-to-be newlywed couples and highlights a cute love story with an amazing direction by Adil Sheikh.

'Single Saiyaan,' is a fun and upbeat song about three friends played by Sukriti, Prakriti and Parth, attending a destination wedding in the music video. With all the incredible talents from the industry, the song drives us through the colorful and glamours wedding setting with a catchy hook step giving us yet another chance to dance and celebrate.

Overjoyed with the launch of Single Saiyaan Sukriti - Prakriti Kakar said, “We have absolutely enjoyed the entire process of the song creation, especially with talented Payal Dev who is the sweetest person to work with. This is our first ever collaboration with her and the experience has been much incredible than we expected. Parth has been a joy to work with and we had a great time shooting for the song. It is a pure treat for all bridesmaids and definitely a song to dance to at the sangeet, and we cannot wait to see everyone dance to it.”

On the release of Single Saiyaan, Parth Samthaan said, “I am so glad to be a part of a song that is so vibrant, energetic and that has the potential to blow out of proportion this sangeet season. Single Saiyaan is an enjoyable song and a perfect one to dance on. It has been an amazing experience shooting for the music video with Sukriti, Prakriti and the team of VYRL Originals. It was my first time working with the Kakar sister and it indeed has been a lovely experience.’

