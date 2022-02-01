For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Feb 2022 18:42 |  By RnMTeam

Shaan collaborates with international sensation Delsol for his new single titled "Bom Billi" produced by US-based X3 Ent & Music

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan kickstarts the new year with his latest song titled ‘Bom Billi’ in collaboration with international sensation Delsol. Post the festive break and year-end holidays, Shaan is back to work as he gears up for his next song in association with X3 Ent & Media.

The track is an international collaboration and will be released in 4 different versions over the next few weeks. Each version will showcase Shaan in a never heard before avatar.

‘Bom Billi - Desi Rappers Paradise' is the first track of this series and will see Shaan teaming up with Nick Rajsakha’s X3 and EEG talent to create ground-breaking music with global talent from Delhi, Argentina, and America. The project is the brainchild of Nick Rajsakha & Nawaz Modi Singhania who have jointly co-produced the project and brought together the power team of Shaan, Delsol and Grammy winner Jason Goldstein.

Shaan for the first time will feature in an East meets West fusion as the tracks will release in French, English, and Spanish. Create Music Group India will be handling the digital distribution and monetization of the tracks on all major global platforms.

Commenting on his latest single, Shaan said, “I’m quite excited for Bom Billi. The song will give the audiences a completely different experience, which am sure they would love. Bom Billi is an exciting international collaboration with Nick Rajsakha’s X3 Ent& its Music Team. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Delsol and the artists and rappers from across the globe.”

Said Nick Rajsakha Founder of X3 Ent& Music and Romain Kapadia, Partner at X3 Ent& Media, “It was a pleasure to work with Shaan for the first 5 singles. Our vision working with Shaan moving forward as an artist is to create a 360 hub for South Asian music and digital content in North America that serves artists and creators and who are producing ground-breaking content and music.”

“They further added, “X3’s partnership for distribution content creation & monetization with Nirvana/Create is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of music and content creation for South Asians all over the world through Nirvana/Create global distribution network.”

Manu Kaushish, President, Create Music Group India and Pinakin Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Create Music Group India said, “Digital music consumption has been growing at an exponential rate and today’s audience is looking for music that spans the globe. Shaan is one of the few Indian artists who has maintained and grown his audience and brand and the initial response for Bom Billi proves that our global distribution platform combined with good music can accelerate Indie releases.”

The music is the work of the electrifying creative team including multi-talented music producer, singer, and writer Delsol along with Nick Rajsakha and Grammy winner Jason Goldstein. The music videos were shot by US-based award-winning movie director Les Gaddis and inspired by Andy Warhol.

Tags
Shaan Delsol Bom Billi X3 Ent & Music
Related news
News | 23 Nov 2021

Shaan reminisces his musical journey as the 'Artist of the Week' in 'The Blue Mic'

MUMBAI: BIG FM’s ‘The Blue Mic’ celebrates independent artists and talents in a never seen before avatar as the artists share amazing trivia, reminisce about their musical journey, and get candid on the music industry.

read more
News | 13 Nov 2021

Shaan's 'Tanha Dil Tanha Safar' strikes a chord with audiences

MUMBAI: 20 years after ‘Tanha Dil’ became a cult song, Shaan’s ‘Tanha Dil Tanha Safar’ seems to be going in the same direction. While the two tracks are different from one another, the magic the previous one created is similar to the current one.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2021

Sonu Nigam, Shaan to share hotseat on 'KBC 13'

MUMBAI: Bollywood singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan are set to appear as special guests on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' this Friday (October 22).

read more
News | 05 Aug 2021

Casio ropes in India’s music maestros for its latest campaign #CasioMakesMusicians

MUMBAI: Casio India, the leading musical instruments company rolls out a landmark campaign #CasioMakesMusicians roping in renowned Indian musicians including Shaan, Salim Merchant and Benny Dayal.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2021

Singer Shaan, Sonu Nigam along with 35 performers join hands for Covid-19 relief fund

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Shaan, Sonu Nigam along with 35 Bollywood performers will host a virtual, live music festival on Saturday, 5th June with Indian artists to support Covid-19 relief efforts.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Delete Spotify' message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself

MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
The sangeet song of 2022 is here – 'Single Saiyaan' by Payal Dev and Sukriti- Prakriti starring Parth Samthaan out now!

MUMBAI: The multi-talented twins Sukriti and Prakriti are back, this time with a fun peppy song 'Single Saiyaan' for the wedding season, promising it...read more

2
Gurmeet Choudhary steals the show with his acting chops in the recently released T- Series songs 'Dil Pe Zakhm' and 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary surely seems to be on a roll, and with reason! The actor has kicked started the year 2022, with not one but...read more

3
Music video for Khula Asmaan from sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee's star-studded album unbounded- Abaad out now via Sufiscore

MUMBAI: Songs full of spirit, with musicians from India, Afghanistan, the US and UK, merging local flavors of Latin, jazz, folk, country, Sufi...read more

4
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Would Die" for each other

MUMBAI: Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker already have that "til death do you part" vibe down. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took...read more

5
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's fun Twitter banter has got netizens in a frenzy!

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are easily one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. The two actors who celebrate their wedding anniversary today, have...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games