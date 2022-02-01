Shaan collaborates with international sensation Delsol for his new single titled "Bom Billi" produced by US-based X3 Ent & Music

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan kickstarts the new year with his latest song titled ‘Bom Billi’ in collaboration with international sensation Delsol. Post the festive break and year-end holidays, Shaan is back to work as he gears up for his next song in association with X3 Ent & Media.

The track is an international collaboration and will be released in 4 different versions over the next few weeks. Each version will showcase Shaan in a never heard before avatar.

‘Bom Billi - Desi Rappers Paradise' is the first track of this series and will see Shaan teaming up with Nick Rajsakha’s X3 and EEG talent to create ground-breaking music with global talent from Delhi, Argentina, and America. The project is the brainchild of Nick Rajsakha & Nawaz Modi Singhania who have jointly co-produced the project and brought together the power team of Shaan, Delsol and Grammy winner Jason Goldstein.

Shaan for the first time will feature in an East meets West fusion as the tracks will release in French, English, and Spanish. Create Music Group India will be handling the digital distribution and monetization of the tracks on all major global platforms.

Commenting on his latest single, Shaan said, “I’m quite excited for Bom Billi. The song will give the audiences a completely different experience, which am sure they would love. Bom Billi is an exciting international collaboration with Nick Rajsakha’s X3 Ent& its Music Team. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Delsol and the artists and rappers from across the globe.”

Said Nick Rajsakha Founder of X3 Ent& Music and Romain Kapadia, Partner at X3 Ent& Media, “It was a pleasure to work with Shaan for the first 5 singles. Our vision working with Shaan moving forward as an artist is to create a 360 hub for South Asian music and digital content in North America that serves artists and creators and who are producing ground-breaking content and music.”

“They further added, “X3’s partnership for distribution content creation & monetization with Nirvana/Create is an opportunity to strengthen the fabric of music and content creation for South Asians all over the world through Nirvana/Create global distribution network.”

Manu Kaushish, President, Create Music Group India and Pinakin Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Create Music Group India said, “Digital music consumption has been growing at an exponential rate and today’s audience is looking for music that spans the globe. Shaan is one of the few Indian artists who has maintained and grown his audience and brand and the initial response for Bom Billi proves that our global distribution platform combined with good music can accelerate Indie releases.”

The music is the work of the electrifying creative team including multi-talented music producer, singer, and writer Delsol along with Nick Rajsakha and Grammy winner Jason Goldstein. The music videos were shot by US-based award-winning movie director Les Gaddis and inspired by Andy Warhol.