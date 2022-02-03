For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Feb 2022 16:21

Drake's son Adonis says he'll be 'much bigger' than his father

MUMBAI: C'est très adorable and philosophical.

On Friday, Jan. 28, Drake posted an Instagram video of himself having a hilarious conversation with his 4-year-old son Adonis Graham. In the clip, filmed near other people inside the rapper's lavish Toronto home, the boy asks Drizzy if he is going to be "much bigger" than him.

"I don't think so," Drake responds. "You're pretty tall. Do you think you're going to be bigger than me?"

Adonis answers, "Yeah. I'm going to be like, old."

The bilingual child then asks his dad if he wants him to teach him how to speak "en Français" and tells him in French, loosely translated, "Some time, when I am very big...everything will go back to the universe." When Drake asked what he said, Adonis replied, in English, "When you're older, then you're all broken and you're going to turn back into space."

"You're a funny guy!" the rapper commented.

Adonis is Drake's only child and his mom is the rapper's ex and French artist Sophie Brussaux. The musician occasionally shares images of the boy on social media and also brings him to public events

