Bhushan Kumar forays into OTT-space

MUMBAI: After undisputed success in the music space over years and making a strong mark in films, Bhushan Kumar expands T-Series, to now produce web series

T-Series, Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio ventures into producing web-series’ on OTT platforms. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series will focus on creating content for all mediums which shall appeal to all sectors of the audience, with gripping shows across genres, all accessible at their fingertips.

Expressing his delight on the announcement, Bhushan Kumar, the Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series says, “We at T-Series have always believed in the power of stories, be it through the music we make or the films we produce. Taking forward this very ideology, we are ecstatic to now foray into producing web-shows with powerhouse content makers such as Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, Suparn S Varma (The Family Man), Mikhil Musale (Made In China), Soumendra Padhi (Jamtara) among several more stalwarts. Through this we aim at offering fresh, original and exclusive stories tailored for our viewers across the globe.”

He further adds, “With this expansion, we aim at creating ‘binge-worthy’ content that will cater to new audiences and will include tapping new markets. We are thrilled to diversify and become a creative hub for producing music, films and web shows. With the recent budget announcement by our Financial Minister, there is great progress in the pipeline with the 5G spectrum expansion. It has been projected that Rural India will be connected via optic fibres by the year 2025 and this essentially means that the internet will be easily and cost effectively available which surely is a great boost to the world of OTT and content creators all over. The OTT audience will expand exponentially.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has seen an upward graph over the last decade due to the diverse genre of films produced across theatres and OTT platforms and chartbuster tracks released on their YouTube channel. Now, T-Series shall once again captivate the world with a wide range of movies and web shows spanning over the genres of action thrillers, biopics, murder mysteries, jailbreak dramas and more in 2022 and beyond in the digital world!