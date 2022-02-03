For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Feb 2022 15:48 |  By RnMTeam

Bhushan Kumar forays into OTT-space

MUMBAI: After undisputed success in the music space over years and making a strong mark in films, Bhushan Kumar expands T-Series, to now produce web series

T-Series, Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio ventures into producing web-series’ on OTT platforms. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series will focus on creating content for all mediums which shall appeal to all sectors of the audience, with gripping shows across genres, all accessible at their fingertips.

Expressing his delight on the announcement, Bhushan Kumar, the Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series says, “We at T-Series have always believed in the power of stories, be it through the music we make or the films we produce. Taking forward this very ideology, we are ecstatic to now foray into producing web-shows with powerhouse content makers such as Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, Suparn S Varma (The Family Man), Mikhil Musale (Made In China), Soumendra Padhi (Jamtara) among several more stalwarts. Through this we aim at offering fresh, original and exclusive stories tailored for our viewers across the globe.”

He further adds, “With this expansion, we aim at creating ‘binge-worthy’ content that will cater to new audiences and will include tapping new markets. We are thrilled to diversify and become a creative hub for producing music, films and web shows. With the recent budget announcement by our Financial Minister, there is great progress in the pipeline with the 5G spectrum expansion. It has been projected that Rural India will be connected via optic fibres by the year 2025 and this essentially means that the internet will be easily and cost effectively available which surely is a great boost to the world of OTT and content creators all over. The OTT audience will expand exponentially.”

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has seen an upward graph over the last decade due to the diverse genre of films produced across theatres and OTT platforms and chartbuster tracks released on their YouTube channel. Now, T-Series shall once again captivate the world with a wide range of movies and web shows spanning over the genres of action thrillers, biopics, murder mysteries, jailbreak dramas and more in 2022 and beyond in the digital world!

Tags
Bhushan Kumar OTT-space T Series
Related news
News | 28 Jan 2022

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series 'Dil Pe Zakhm' sung by Jubin Nautiyal & featuring Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and Kashika Kapoor is OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has always given us tracks with impeccable storylines and stellar performances which always strikes a chord with our hearts. Such is the case with their latest track, Dil Pe Zakhm sung by the man with a soulful voice and the romantic song king, Jubin Nautiyal.

read more
News | 27 Jan 2022

Gurmeet Choudhary & Arjun Bijlani define bromance with their upcoming T-Series song, Dil Pe Zakam!

MUMBAI: The Desi munda Gurmeet Choudhary and handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani's friendship dates way back to when they entered the world of acting.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2022

Audiences raving about Jubin Nautiyal & Neha Khan's magical chemistry in Bhushan Kumar’s ‘O Aasmanwale’!

MUMBAI: After delivering some of the biggest hits under the T-Series umbrella, Jubin Nautiyal, one of the most celebrated singers in recent times, teamed up with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for another soulful track titled ‘O Aasmanwale’.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2022

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you ‘O Aasmanwale’ starring Jubin Nautiyal & Neha Khan!

MUMBAI: The names behind some of the most iconic songs, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate for yet another soulful track that promises to leave you teary eyed.

read more
News | 19 Jan 2022

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series & Salman Khan Films brings to you the soulful track, ‘Main Chala’!

MUMBAI: The start of 2022 has seen a roster of tracks released by T-Series which have all hit the right notes among music lovers everywhere.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Delete Spotify' message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself

MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Music video for Khula Asmaan from sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee's star-studded album unbounded- Abaad out now via Sufiscore

MUMBAI: Songs full of spirit, with musicians from India, Afghanistan, the US and UK, merging local flavors of Latin, jazz, folk, country, Sufi...read more

2
The sangeet song of 2022 is here – 'Single Saiyaan' by Payal Dev and Sukriti- Prakriti starring Parth Samthaan out now!

MUMBAI: The multi-talented twins Sukriti and Prakriti are back, this time with a fun peppy song 'Single Saiyaan' for the wedding season, promising it...read more

3
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's fun Twitter banter has got netizens in a frenzy!

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh are easily one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. The two actors who celebrate their wedding anniversary today, have...read more

4
Gurmeet Choudhary steals the show with his acting chops in the recently released T- Series songs 'Dil Pe Zakhm' and 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'!

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Gurmeet Choudhary surely seems to be on a roll, and with reason! The actor has kicked started the year 2022, with not one but...read more

5
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Would Die" for each other

MUMBAI: Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker already have that "til death do you part" vibe down. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games