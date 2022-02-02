For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Feb 2022 11:50

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker "Would Die" for each other

MUMBAI: Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker already have that "til death do you part" vibe down.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took to Instagram on Jan 29 professing the lengths he would go to for his bride-to-be. He included a photo of the PDA-prone couple kissing while wearing matching black leather jackets.

"I Would Die 4 U," Travis captioned the sizzling snap.

Kourtney, 42, echoed the sentiment, commenting, "You, I would die for you."

Since going public with their romance last February, the couple has never shied away from packing on the PDA. From their red carpet debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs to their romantic trip to Italy in August, the couple always seems to be locked at the lips.

Even Kris Jenner has acknowledged that her oldest daughter and the rocker can be a bit over-the-top when it comes to showcasing their love.

"They really are made for each other," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love. They let us know constantly."

Although she couldn't be happier for Kourtney, the momager admitted that sometimes, the PDA can get uncomfortable for those around the starry-eyed couple.
"You feel like they're the only two people in the room," Kris explained. "We really don't know what to do with ourselves. I'm like looking for a closet to hide in and somewhere to go. They're in that stage and it's really, really special and I'm so excited."

Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker music
