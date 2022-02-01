Rihanna expecting first baby with ASAP Rocky

MUMBAI: The superstar singer and her artist boyfriend ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together, the couple confirmed in photos obtained by E! News. In the pictures, taken in New York City over the weekend and published on Monday, Jan. 31, Rihanna can be seen showing off her growing baby bump as ASAP kisses her forehead.
This pregnancy news comes two years after the longtime friends ignited romance rumors. The speculation, which followed shortly after her split from Hassan Jameel, started after the stars were spotted spending time together in NYC. However, at the time, Rihanna wasn't looking for a serious relationship.
As one source explained to E! News in 2020, "Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She's wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."
Over time though, the sparks between the Rihanna, 33, and ASAP, also 33, became hard to deny.
MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more
MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Sid Sriram, who has become one of the country's most talked-about singers after the success of his 'Srivalli' track for 'Pushpa', was praised...read more
MUMBAI: Actress and singer Janet Jackson has made some startling revelations in her recently released documentary 'Janet', which aired on the...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Hariprem Films’ is redefining Rajasthani music with a contemporary romantic ballad 'Saajan Re' which features the talented celebrity duo...read more
MUMBAI: Indie Songster, Composer and Lyricist ‘Yashraj Shaw’ presents ‘TUM MERI THI’, a Hindi-Pop track which depicts the grit and determination of...read more
MUMBAI: The poster of ‘Single Saiyaan’, the upcoming song of the glamorous sisters - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar appears to be a wedding dance song...read more