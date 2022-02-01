Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s first days as parents

MUMBAI: As we know, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child through surrogacy and they have confirmed the same by issuing a statement on their Instagram handle. Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra has confirmed that they have a baby girl.
Since the day Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas started planning for a baby, they started looking for a new home in Los Angeles, according to the latest report in People Magazine. They started their search in August 2019 and bought it in November same year for $20 million (Rs 149 crore).
Let us inform you that till now Priyanka and Nick have neither disclosed the name nor shared any pictures of their newborn baby girl. Despite this people and their fans are showing love and blessings on their baby.
