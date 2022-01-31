For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  31 Jan 2022 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Indie Artist Yashraj Shaw presents 'Tum Meri Thi' featuring Miss India Assam Triveni Barman

MUMBAI: Indie Songster, Composer and Lyricist ‘Yashraj Shaw’ presents ‘TUM MERI THI’, a Hindi-Pop track which depicts the grit and determination of not giving up on your love with a pinch of innocence. The title may sound a little ‘downhearted’ but the overall vibe of the song is upbeat, energetic and happy. The music video captures the serenity of Meghalaya, from villages to the Shillong city which adds to the beauty of the track. It features Triveni Barman in lead role who was the finalist of Miss India 2017 and was crowned as Miss India Assam in 2017.

In this age of swiping left and right, we are going a little old school with this song, where moving on is not as easy as it looks like. When you love someone and if it is reciprocated equally, giving up or moving on is a little outlandish. No relationship is perfect but it does not mean that love doesn’t exist.

'Tum Meri Thi' is all about doing everything for the love which was meant to be destined. It's about how one can travel a thousand miles to get back to the person whom he loves (It’s shown in the music video) The main crux lyrics of the track is: ‘Tum Meri Thi, Tum Meri Ho, Tum Meri hi Rahogi”, says the vocalist Yashraj. He previously released his original ‘Kaise Kahu’ in 2019 and his recent release ‘Rehnuma’ which was produced by Baanyan Tree Productions released on 3rd January 2022. ‘Tum Meri Thi’ is his third track. The video of ‘Tum Meri Thi’ is his way of tributing the beauty of Meghalaya where he has spent most of his teenage years.

Talking about the creation of the song, the Artist says, “Every Artist needs an inspiration to create something. I, as an artist, find inspiration from my stories. I decided to write and compose this song after breaking up with my girlfriend but of course, I never gave up and we started talking again after months. This was the time when I created ‘Tum Meri Thi’ with all the love and emotions in the world It took me a couple of hours to write it and a few more hours to compose it because I knew how I wanted this song to be. The next step was to produce & record it and it was done in Mumbai. Once it was recorded, I was keeping my options open to shoot for the music video. I have spent my teenage in Meghalaya and it is also the place where I met this girl, so there wouldn’t have been a better place to shoot it.”

About Yashraj:

Hailing from Hazaribagh a small town in Jharkhand, Yashraj Shaw is an Independent Artist who is mainly into Hindi-Pop genres. He has been into music for 15 years and has been a constant performer. He started composing and writing his own tracks in the last couple of years inspired by the real stories and adventures happening around him.

He believes in consistency and is planning to come up with three more tracks by the mid of year.
Every project is complete with a team effort and Tum Meri Thi was wrapped up successfully with some supremely talented people.

Tum Meri Thi -

Tags
indie artist Yashraj Shaw Tum Meri Thi Miss India Assam Triveni Barman
Related news
News | 02 Nov 2016

BandCamp Season 3 collaborates with Tuning Fork this weekend

MUMBAI: Creative initiative BandCamp and live music venue Tuning Fork will be curating one exclusive gig in this upcoming weekend.

read more
News | 29 Jun 2015

KC Loy to release original track online by end of July

MUMBAI: Indie musician KC Loy is currently working on new material – a collaborative attempt with fusion guitarist Ravi Iyer called ‘Pahadon Ke Chehra Se’, and an original track that he plans to release by the end of next month, confirmed Loy.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2015

Bollywood music very demanding: Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram

MUMBAI: After exploring the different realms of music for about 25 years, Indo-rock fusion band Indian Ocean senses a refreshing wave of change with Bollywood embracing alternative music.

read more
News | 30 Oct 2014

The Vinyl Records to play at Red Bull Music Academy Weekender Stockholm

MUMBAI: The All-female punk rock band from Delhi- The Vinyl Records, has grabbed themselves an opportunity to tour Sweden. The band announced its debut Europe tour on 28 October, which is a part of Red Bull Music Academy Weekender.

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Delete Spotify' message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself

MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

top# 5 articles

1
Twin Sisters and singers Sukriti - Prakriti Kakar reveal the first look of their upcoming song 'Single Saiyaan' with Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: The poster of ‘Single Saiyaan’, the upcoming song of the glamorous sisters - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar appears to be a wedding dance song...read more

2
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s first days as parents

MUMBAI: As we know, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child through surrogacy and they have confirmed the same by issuing a...read more

3
Tulsi Kumar, Jubin Nautiyal, Gurmeet Choudhary & Ihana Dhillon come together for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series’ 'Tumse Pyaar Karke'!

MUMBAI: As the month of love soon begins, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series brings you a romantic song that will make you reminisce about your first love and...read more

4
MBA turned singer; Harmeet Singh Sodhi talks about his challenges, future plans and more!

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their creations, released Harmeet Singh Sodhi’s latest song ‘Door...read more

5
Rihanna expecting first baby with ASAP Rocky

MUMBAI: The superstar singer and her artist boyfriend ASAP Rocky are expecting their first child together, the couple confirmed in photos obtained by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games