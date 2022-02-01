Dive into the depth of Love, Life and Emotions with the title track of Gehraiyaan'. OUT Now!

MUMBAI: The title track from the much-awaited film, ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been creating waves ever since the release of the film’s teaser. The track has already become an instant hit on social media, with the

wave of reels that the digizens have created on the song. Everyone has been waiting for the full track to release! So here it is

The sweet-tempered lyrics by Kausar Munir, music composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and arranged by Ankur Tewari the song successfully captures the unsaid emotions and depth of characters in the film.

Sung by Lothika Jha in her calming voice, the track is going to be on loop in our playlist. Don’t you agree?