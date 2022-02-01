Dive into the depth of Love, Life and Emotions with the title track of Gehraiyaan'. OUT Now!

MUMBAI: The title track from the much-awaited film, ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been creating waves ever since the release of the film’s teaser. The track has already become an instant hit on social media, with the
wave of reels that the digizens have created on the song. Everyone has been waiting for the full track to release! So here it is
The sweet-tempered lyrics by Kausar Munir, music composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and arranged by Ankur Tewari the song successfully captures the unsaid emotions and depth of characters in the film.
Sung by Lothika Jha in her calming voice, the track is going to be on loop in our playlist. Don’t you agree?
MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more
MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: While the poster itself won the hearts of the fans, VYRL Originals releases the teaser of their new Sangeet Song of the Year, ‘Single Saiyaan...read more
MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar is all set to make you reminisce your teenage love with her latest release, ‘Tumse Pyaar Karke’ produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-...read more
MUMBAI: Looks like Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker already have that "til death do you part" vibe down. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, took...read more
MUMBAI: The poster of ‘Single Saiyaan’, the upcoming song of the glamorous sisters - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar appears to be a wedding dance song...read more
MUMBAI: ‘Hariprem Films’ is redefining Rajasthani music with a contemporary romantic ballad 'Saajan Re' which features the talented celebrity duo...read more