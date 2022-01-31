Twin Sisters and singers Sukriti - Prakriti Kakar reveal the first look of their upcoming song 'Single Saiyaan' with Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: The poster of ‘Single Saiyaan’, the upcoming song of the glamorous sisters - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar appears to be a wedding dance song alongside the charming and talented TV actor Parth Samthaan. With the wedding season around the corner, the trio looks amazingly perfect in the poster giving us a perfect sangeet vibe.
Prakriti- Sukriti look startlingly in a beautiful sequence saree, while Parth Samthaan with no exception charms us with his Indian avatar looking spectacular as ever.
India’s favourite pop-sensation comes together with popular Bollywood singer and composer Payal Dev for the first time as their opening song of 2022.
Single Saiyaan is set to release on 3rd February on VYRL Originals YouTube channel with teaser of the song dropping tomorrow at 11AM.
Stay tuned for more!
MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more
MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: The poster of ‘Single Saiyaan’, the upcoming song of the glamorous sisters - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar appears to be a wedding dance song...read more
MUMBAI: Indie Songster, Composer and Lyricist ‘Yashraj Shaw’ presents ‘TUM MERI THI’, a Hindi-Pop track which depicts the grit and determination of...read more
Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their creations, released Harmeet Singh Sodhi’s latest song ‘Door...read more
MUMBAI: After unveiling the teaser of the song 'Dance With Me' on Friday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally unveiled the song on Saturday. The...read more
MUMBAI: Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated multi-lingual action thriller 'Mahaan', featuring Vikram and marking his 60th film in the...read more