For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  31 Jan 2022 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Twin Sisters and singers Sukriti - Prakriti Kakar reveal the first look of their upcoming song 'Single Saiyaan' with Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: The poster of ‘Single Saiyaan’, the upcoming song of the glamorous sisters - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar appears to be a wedding dance song alongside the charming and talented TV actor Parth Samthaan. With the wedding season around the corner, the trio looks amazingly perfect in the poster giving us a perfect sangeet vibe.

Prakriti- Sukriti look startlingly in a beautiful sequence saree, while Parth Samthaan with no exception charms us with his Indian avatar looking spectacular as ever.

India’s favourite pop-sensation comes together with popular Bollywood singer and composer Payal Dev for the first time as their opening song of 2022.

Single Saiyaan is set to release on 3rd February on VYRL Originals YouTube channel with teaser of the song dropping tomorrow at 11AM.
Stay tuned for more!

Tags
Singer Sukriti Prakriti Kakar Single Saiyaan Parth Samthaan
Related news
News | 31 Jan 2022

Janet Jackson's heartfelt revelations from a crowded 'Lifetime'

MUMBAI: Actress and singer Janet Jackson has made some startling revelations in her recently released documentary 'Janet', which aired on the Lifetime and A&E networks in the United States.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2022

Joni Mitchell wants songs off Spotify as Covid row snowballs

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Joni Mitchell has now joined Neil Young in demanding her music be removed from Spotify over Covid misinformation concerns.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2022

The wait is over! Singer Ayaana Khan’ new music single ‘Puri Bottle Ve’ featuring Zain Imam is out now

MUMBAI: The new music single ‘Puri Bottle Ve’ by Singer Ayaana Khan featuring Zain Imam in collaboration with Zee Music is out now for listeners to savour. Sensational Ayaana Khan has sung the song beautifully with her enchanting voice.

read more
News | 31 Jan 2022

Fans suspects Rihanna is Pregnant; see photos

MUMBAI: Rihanna was spotted with Asap Rocky and fans believe that she has a little baby bump.

read more
News | 28 Jan 2022

Salman Khan sings 'Dance With Me' - teaser out now!

MUMBAI: All Salman Khan fans are in for a treat, as their favourite ‘Bhai’ has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me’!

read more

RnM Biz

News
'Delete Spotify' message appears mysteriously on Spotify itself

MUMBAI: A mysterious image reading 'Delete Spotify' appeared on the homepage of the read more

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

top# 5 articles

1
Twin Sisters and singers Sukriti - Prakriti Kakar reveal the first look of their upcoming song 'Single Saiyaan' with Parth Samthaan

MUMBAI: The poster of ‘Single Saiyaan’, the upcoming song of the glamorous sisters - Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar appears to be a wedding dance song...read more

2
Indie Artist Yashraj Shaw presents 'Tum Meri Thi' featuring Miss India Assam Triveni Barman

MUMBAI: Indie Songster, Composer and Lyricist ‘Yashraj Shaw’ presents ‘TUM MERI THI’, a Hindi-Pop track which depicts the grit and determination of...read more

3
MBA turned singer; Harmeet Singh Sodhi talks about his challenges, future plans and more!

Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and their creations, released Harmeet Singh Sodhi’s latest song ‘Door...read more

4
Salman Khan releases his track 'Dance With Me'

MUMBAI: After unveiling the teaser of the song 'Dance With Me' on Friday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan finally unveiled the song on Saturday. The...read more

5
Second single of Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' released in four languages

MUMBAI: Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated multi-lingual action thriller 'Mahaan', featuring Vikram and marking his 60th film in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games