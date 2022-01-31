For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Jan 2022 13:19 |  By RnMTeam

Second single of Vikram-starrer 'Mahaan' released in four languages

MUMBAI: Ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated multi-lingual action thriller 'Mahaan', featuring Vikram and marking his 60th film in the industry, the creators shared the second single -- 'Evanda Enaku Custody' (Tamil), 'Yevvarra Manaki Custody' (Telugu), 'Ini Ee Life' (in Malayalam) and Yavano Namage Custody (in Kannada).

The film, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, will premiere on Prime Video on February 10 and will also be available in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. It will be titled 'Maha Purusha' in Kannada. Its music is directed by Santhosh Narayanan.

'Mahaan' is the story of a man whose family leaves him when he strays from his ideals in pursuit of his ambition. As he realises his ambition, however, he misses the presence of his son.

After he fulfils his dream of becoming a billionaire, does life give him a second chance to be a father? This story is about how his life goes through an unexpected series of events in a thrilling action-packed journey.

'Mahaan' also stars Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

(Source: IANS)

Vikram Karthik Subbaraj Santhosh Narayanan music
