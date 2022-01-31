For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 Jan 2022 15:42 |  By RnMTeam

Fall in love with Hariprem Films & Jamstreet Music presents 'Saajan Re'

MUMBAI: ‘Hariprem Films’ is redefining Rajasthani music with a contemporary romantic ballad 'Saajan Re' which features the talented celebrity duo Gaurav Wadhwa and Ishita Meena. The music is produced and composed by Akshay Agarwal and pleasantly sung by Parul Mishra.

Under the direction of Arpit Gangwal, the music video beautifully shot in the exotic locations of Rajasthan, shares the season’s most romantic and emotional quotient of a relationship.

“I have worked in Jaipur several times but I was completely surprised to see the level of professionalism and commitment towards the craft. The entire production unit was very well versed and everyone in the team knew their job. I feel ‘Saajan Re’ will be a huge game-changer in the Rajasthani Industry”, shares Actor Gaurav Wadhwa.

The female lead Ishita Meena says, “I am feeling proud to be a part of a project like this, when Arpit, the director of the video pitched me the idea of presenting a Rajasthani song in such a youthful style, I knew this is going to be huge leap in Rajasthani industry in terms of audiovisual quality. Can’t wait for everyone to see the video! Hoping it reaches to the huge audiences not just in Rajasthan but in the entire nation”

The song ‘Saajan Re’ is exclusively marketed by Global Music Junction & Distributed by Warner Music India.

Having charmed audiences with their previous tracks, featuring heavyweights from the music and television industry, they now intend to create push original music with every release.

'Saajan Re' is scheduled to release on 21st of January 2022.

About Hariprem Films

Hariprem Films is one of the primary video and music production companies to bring modern Rajasthani pop music to mainstream audiences across the length and breadth of India. Often strictly tied to tradition, Rajasthani music has, through the decades not quite been able to shed its folk avatar and really produced popular music incorporating the beats, synths and basslines of say, Punjabi music.

The trend of regional industries coming up and offering their content in their own language is now becoming a mainstream day-to-day affair. Songs and films in the regional language are now getting equal recognition as Hindi content. And in this new world of regional content Hariprem Films promises to deliver the most beautiful audio-visual experience for the Rajasthani audience. The audiences, in general, has become more open-minded towards the regional content and CEO Nitin Samadhiya creates that same space for Rajasthani audiences to enjoy quality music and films in their own language.

Saajan Re:

  • CREDITS

     
  • .Produced By : Lets Feel Productions and Jam Street Studio
  • In Association With : Stupid High Arts and RJ 14 Creations
  • Cast: Ishita Meena, Gaurav Wadhwa
  • Supporting Cast : Dev Rajora
  • Director : Arpit Gangwal
  • Cinematography : Ram Kumawat
  • First AC - Raju Kumawat
  • Creative Director and Editor : Ashwani Kumawat
  • Associate Director : Manish Kumar Solanki
  • Art Director : Nikita Jain
  • Production Manager : Vihek Chouhan
  • D.I. : Onkar Singh
  • Still Photography & BTS - Shubham Sharma
  • Make-Up & Hair - Mamta Batheja
  • Assistant Director : Maheshwari Shekhawat, Deshraj Gurjar
  • Assistant Production : Rahul kumawat & Shristi Shukla
  • Lights : Zaheen Khan
  • Spot Boy : Rahul & Rishi
  • Financials and Listing : Shristi Shukla
  • Promotional Design : OTTERFLY
  • Visual effects : EEE Production House ( Archit Suryavanshi)
  • Exclusive Marketing by:- Global Music Junction
  • Distribution By:- Warner Music India
  • Special Thanks:- Team Hariprem Films
     
  • AUDIO CREDITS :
     
  • Song Composed and Produced by - Akshay Agarwal
  • Vocals by - Parul Mishra
  • Lyrics Written by - Arpit Gangwal
  • Additional Lyrics - Akshay Agarwal
  • Drums Played by - Yadhunandan Nagaraj
  • Percussions Played by - Arif Khan and Akshay Agarwal
  • Dholak Played by - Pawan Dangi
  • Flute Played by - Sandeep Soni
  • Choir Vocals by - Bhoomika Sharma, Kanika Chaturvedi, Nitisha Malpani, Radhika Malpani, Gautam Khandelwal, Akshay Agarwal, Anek Singh and Param
  • Male Alaap by - Shahid Khan
  • Violin and Viola Played by - Joylin
  • Bass Played by - Smit Hajare
  • Guitars Played by - Gautam Khandelwal and Akshay Agarwal
  • Recorded and Post Produced By - Gautam Khandelwal at Jam Street Studio, Jaipur
  • Vocals Recorded by - Ben at Headroom Studio, Mumbai
  • Mixed and Mastered by - Hardik Keshan
  • Accounts Managed by - Ayush Agarwal
  • Special Thanks - Asif Khan, Shalini Adhikari, Ravindra Upadhyay, Rishi Sharma (Saraswati Music Store), Doleshwar Raj

 

Related news
News | 09 Oct 2021

With their latest single 'Saans Re Dhaage', Hariprem films is transforming the Rajasthani music scene

MUMBAI: Much like their previous musical collaborations, Hariprem Films is breaking away from traditional and exotic stereotypes associated with Rajasthani music, especially in the folk music space, and exploring the use of modern, western compositions and instrumentation.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2021

Rajasthan's renowned 'Hariprem Films' headed by 'Nitin Samadhiya' presents a plethora of royal symphony to India

MUMBAI: Hariprem Films presents Rajasthani single 'Vidaai' by Swaroop Khan.

read more

