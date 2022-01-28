Super- Hit Jodi Gurmeet Choudhary and Jubin Nautiyal come together to bring yet another blockbuster song Dil Pe Zakhm

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Actor Gurmeet and the youth sensation Jubin Nautiyal have previously given us 3 amazing tracks like Bedard Se Pyaar Ka, Dil Galti Kar Baitha hai and Barsaat Ki Dhun with none other than Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. After their smashing hattrick, which was supremely loved by the audience, the duo is back with yet another blockbuster song, "Dil Pe Zakhm" which was released today on T-Series's YouTube channel.

With their previous blockbuster still ranking the top charts, the duo is ready with another chartbuster for the year with an interesting storyline shot in the picturesque Shimla. Dil Pe Zakhm's music video features Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and Kashika Kapoor and is sung by Jubin Nautiyal. The single ushers in the romantic season of winter with its nostalgic visuals as well as its soul-stirring melody. Talking about the song Gurmeet says, 'I've always admired Jubin's voice and I love working with him. After 3 songs this is our 4th collaboration and I couldn't be more happier. I'm thankful to Bhushan Ji, the man with such a brilliant concept and spectacular story to bring us together again. This song will surely be a blockbuster!'

'Dil Pe Zakhm' is out now on T-Series 'YouTube channel. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and features Gurmeet Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and Kashika Kapoor. Penned by Manoj Muntashir the track is directed by Ashish Panda and the music is by Rochak Kohli. The much awaited song of the powerful twosome, Gurmeet Choudhary and Jubin Nautiyal released today!