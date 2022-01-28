For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Jan 2022 17:52

Mouni Roy and Aly Goni's 'JODAA' crosses a whopping 37M views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Jatinder Shah’s masterpiece 'JODAA' on VYRL Originals surpasses 37 million views on YouTube. This music video features beautiful Mouni Roy, and AlyGoni, who is known for his role in Big Boss 14. The song was composed by the legendary music composer Jatinder Shah.

With lyrics written by Maninder Kailey, the song is sung by the prolific singer Afsana Khan, who was a contestant in the latest season of Big Boss(15).

Since its release, 'Jodaa' has garnered a lot of love and support from the audience. The song received immense popularity within the first few days of the release and was also found to be trending on YouTube. Mouni’s Roy’s elegance and the beauty of the song lead the fan base to create amazing reels and videos on Instagram and other social media platforms. The entire cast has been absolutely overwhelmed and grateful for all the love that was showered on this exquisite song.

The magnificence of a royal palace in Jaipur provides the setting for this period drama. ‘Jodaa’ is a narrative about love, betrayal, tears, and strength, all of which are essential components of any relationship. Mouni plays a queen who is struggling to reclaim her love from another lady in this fictional storey. She fails to keep her love but emerges stronger as a result, and this serves as an example to many women even today. Jodaa is a tribute to women who love unconditionally, experience adversity in life, and still shine brighter and come out stronger.

‘Jodaa’ is a wonderful song told from the perspective of a woman, and is gaining more popularity each day. The entire team responsible for this vast collaboration has done an outstanding job that has helped the reaped absolutely remarkable results.

