Gurmeet Choudhary & Arjun Bijlani define bromance with their upcoming T-Series song, Dil Pe Zakam!

MUMBAI: The Desi munda Gurmeet Choudhary and handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani's friendship dates way back to when they entered the world of acting. The two excellent actors have proved their mettle with substantial and notable work ever since and now are all set to reunite with T-Series' song Dil Pe Zakam. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Dil Pe Zakam features Gurmeet and Arjun as best friends along with Kashika Kapoor in the video. There have been a few who have seen the video and have said that Gurmeet and Arjun redefine bromance and take it up a notch. The two actors surely got along like a house on fire and often were seen chatting about their haydays, back when they had just stepped into acting and had worked together on the small screen.

Talking about joining hands with his friend, Gurmeet says, 'It's amazing to see how time flies so fast. With kick starting our career togther and now collaborating again with Bhushan Kumar the man with such brilliant concepts is absolutely amazing and Jubin's voice is the cherry on the cake. Arjun and I really bonded and chatted quite a bit during the shoot and there were quite a few memories that we shared with each other."

Arjun adds," I'm so happy to be collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Gurmeet. It's surreal to see how Gurmeet and I started and where we have reached. We are now here at this stage again where we get to work together and I would like to thank Bhushanji for choosing us for this beautiful track which was my dream to work with him. Jubin's voice is a perfect blend and we are sure it will make your heart melt."

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings you 'Dil Pe Zakam' with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal has been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The track is directed by Ashish Panda, music is by Rochak Kohli and will release on T-Series' YouTube channel on 28th January.