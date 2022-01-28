Diler Kharkiya's track 'Tere Bargi' is a new age Haryanvi peppy number

MUMBAI: Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya's new song 'Tere Bargi' was released on Friday. The peppy number, shot in Moscow, tells the story of a guy wooing the love of his life.
The song has been composed by Aman Jaji with lyrics furnished by Mukesh Jaji.
The song takes a complete departure from the cliches of Haryanvi music like villages, cheesy dance moves and features vibrant colours and dance moves in an urban setting.
The song has been shot at Dream Island Amusement Park in Moscow, making it the only Haryanvi song to be shot overseas.
During the course of filming, both Diler and the actress Anjali Arora faced health challenges owing to the sub zero temperatures but they managed to pull it off with determination.
When asked about the perseverance of the team, the producer and CEO of Saga, Sd. Sumeet Singh commented: "My whole team, the artists, local crew, everyone involved in the making of this song left no stone unturned to get the song completed on schedule. Kudos to the team for carrying out such an uphill task with such an ease."
(Source: IANS)
