D Imman to score music for Suseenthiran's next film

MUMBAI: Well-known Tamil film director Suseenthiran has announced that music director D Imman will be scoring music for his upcoming film, which is to be produced by Thai Saravanan for Nallusamy Pictures.
In a video clip, director Suseenthiran while greeting music director Imman, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, announced that he would be joining hands with the music director for the seventh time.
"I am very happy to announce that I will be joining hands and working together with Imman for the seventh time. In fact, composing work is going on. We are finalising the other members of the cast and crew of the film. We intend to begin shooting the film on May 1 this year," Suseenthiran said.
Sources close to the unit say that pre-production work is in full swing and that the film will be made on a big budget. Suseenthiran and D Imman have earlier worked together on 'Pandiya Naadu', 'Jeeva', 'Paayum Puli', 'Maaveran Kittu', 'Nenjil Thunivirundhal' and 'Kennedy Club'.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more
MUMBAI: Well-known Tamil film director Suseenthiran has announced that music director D Imman will be scoring music for his upcoming film, which is...read more
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rajnikanth, daughter of superstar Rajnikant is set to direct a new music single video in collaboration with Tips, Prerna V Arora,...read more
MUMBAI: The Desi munda Gurmeet Choudhary and handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani's friendship dates way back to when they entered the world of acting. The...read more
MUMBAI: The sarod rendition of the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jana To' performed by the bigwigs of Indian classical music Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Amjad...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-guitarist cum composer AaryanBanthia on 26th Jan released the acoustic version of his immensely popular single Paar. The acoustic...read more