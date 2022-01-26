For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jan 2022 13:28 |  By RnMTeam

D Imman to score music for Suseenthiran's next film

MUMBAI: Well-known Tamil film director Suseenthiran has announced that music director D Imman will be scoring music for his upcoming film, which is to be produced by Thai Saravanan for Nallusamy Pictures.

In a video clip, director Suseenthiran while greeting music director Imman, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, announced that he would be joining hands with the music director for the seventh time.

"I am very happy to announce that I will be joining hands and working together with Imman for the seventh time. In fact, composing work is going on. We are finalising the other members of the cast and crew of the film. We intend to begin shooting the film on May 1 this year," Suseenthiran said.

Sources close to the unit say that pre-production work is in full swing and that the film will be made on a big budget. Suseenthiran and D Imman have earlier worked together on 'Pandiya Naadu', 'Jeeva', 'Paayum Puli', 'Maaveran Kittu', 'Nenjil Thunivirundhal' and 'Kennedy Club'.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Songs music D Imman Suseenthiran
Related news
News | 26 Jan 2022

Taylor Swift calls out Damon Albarn for his "F--ked Up"

MUMBAI: Don't tell Taylor Swift to calm down.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

Taylor Swift slams Damon Albarn over claim she doesn't write her own songs

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift issued a response on Twitter to Damon Albarn, the "Blur" frontman and "Gorillaz" co-creator who claimed in a recent interview that Swift does not write her own music.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

In collaboration with Prerna V Arora and Tips, Aishwarya Rajnikanth is set to direct a music video

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rajnikanth, daughter of superstar Rajnikant is set to direct a new music single video in collaboration with Tips, Prerna V Arora, and Bay Films. Aishwarya Rajnikanth has already started prepping for the music video and pre-production meetings are in full swing in Hyderabad.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

Lata Mangeshkar shows 'marginal improvement', still in ICU

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is showing 'marginal improvement' and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to a statement shared by the Mangeshkar family.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

Singer Elton John tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI: Legendary English singer Elton John has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Dallas, Texas, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

top# 5 articles

1
D Imman to score music for Suseenthiran's next film

MUMBAI: Well-known Tamil film director Suseenthiran has announced that music director D Imman will be scoring music for his upcoming film, which is...read more

2
In collaboration with Prerna V Arora and Tips, Aishwarya Rajnikanth is set to direct a music video

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rajnikanth, daughter of superstar Rajnikant is set to direct a new music single video in collaboration with Tips, Prerna V Arora,...read more

3
Gurmeet Choudhary & Arjun Bijlani define bromance with their upcoming T-Series song, Dil Pe Zakam!

MUMBAI: The Desi munda Gurmeet Choudhary and handsome hunk Arjun Bijlani's friendship dates way back to when they entered the world of acting. The...read more

4
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan, Ayaan perform 'Vaishnav Jana To' on sarod

MUMBAI: The sarod rendition of the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jana To' performed by the bigwigs of Indian classical music Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Amjad...read more

5
Aaryan Banthia comes out with an acoustic version of his fourth single ‘Paar’

MUMBAI: Singer-guitarist cum composer AaryanBanthia on 26th Jan released the acoustic version of his immensely popular single Paar. The acoustic...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games