For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 Jan 2022 15:28 |  By RnMTeam

Akriti Kakar's 'Ki Kar Gaiyaan' will rock this wedding season

MUMBAI: Playback singer Akriti Kakar's new Punjabi single 'Ki Kar Gaiyaan' featuring content creators Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud, was released on Friday.

The music of the song is composed by Deep Kalsi, who has also doubled up as a lyricist.

Talking about the song, Akriti said in a statement, "Simplicity is beautiful and that's what I felt when we created this song. As a singer, I've poured my heart into the song with all honesty. 'Ki Kar Gaiyaan' is about things we do in love!"

She further said: "Each one of us has experienced this feeling of falling and rising, forgetting and remembering, losing and finding, insomnia and adrenaline rush at some point in our lives. This song describes exactly the journey one takes in love, a simple straight from the heart romantic Punjabi song."

Talking about the visual of the song, she said: "The video features the extremely loved actor/ influencers Sameeksha Sud and Bhavin Bhanushali spreading their sheer magical chemistry in a big fat Indian wedding set up for our music video under the direction of Chirag Arora."

Sameeksha said that the shooting experience was amazing.

"Akriti ki awaaz boht soothing hai (Akriti has a very soothing voice). I could actually imagine myself lip syncing that song. Kuch gaane sunkar lagta hai ki haan yeh hai aapke liye (some songs are meant for you) you want to do it so this was one of those songs."

Deep Kalsi mentioned: "It was a great experience. We shot this at the same time last year. It was sunny and very cold. It was an excellent time to shoot with Bhavin and Sameeksha, they're amazing actors."

"Chirag sir ne humein bohot acche se aisi situation mein jaha itni thand thi waha direct Karke humara itna accha music video banaya hai (Chirag sir tastefully shot the video in breathtaking locales). I hope the viewers love it as much as we do," he concluded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Akriti Kakar Ki Kar Gaiyaan Bhavin Bhanushali Sameeksha Sud
Related news
News | 28 Jan 2022

Salman Khan sings 'Dance With Me' - teaser out now!

MUMBAI: All Salman Khan fans are in for a treat, as their favourite ‘Bhai’ has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me’!

read more
News | 28 Jan 2022

Diler Kharkiya's track 'Tere Bargi' is a new age Haryanvi peppy number

MUMBAI: Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya's new song 'Tere Bargi' was released on Friday. The peppy number, shot in Moscow, tells the story of a guy wooing the love of his life. The song has been composed by Aman Jaji with lyrics furnished by Mukesh Jaji.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

Yes!! The electrifying singer Ayaana Khan will release another single soon, titled 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring Zain Imam

MUMBAI: Following the success of her hit songs ‘Promise’ and ‘Ajib Dastan,’ ravishing Singer Ayaana Khan is coming out with a new music video ‘Puri Bottle Ve’ in collaboration with Zee Music.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

Taylor Swift slams Damon Albarn over claim she doesn't write her own songs

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift issued a response on Twitter to Damon Albarn, the "Blur" frontman and "Gorillaz" co-creator who claimed in a recent interview that Swift does not write her own music.

read more
News | 26 Jan 2022

Lata Mangeshkar shows 'marginal improvement', still in ICU

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar is showing 'marginal improvement' and continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to a statement shared by the Mangeshkar family.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

top# 5 articles

1
Secret Project Festival announces full line-up for debut on Portuguese coastline with Adam Beyer, Charlotte de Witte, Jamie Jones, Maceo Plex, Paul Kalkbrenner, and many more

MUMBAI: Acclaimed Los Angeles-born Secret Project Festival makes a much-anticipated return to Europe this summer by taking over Portugal's gorgeous...read more

2
Salman Khan sings 'Dance With Me' - teaser out now!

MUMBAI: All Salman Khan fans are in for a treat, as their favourite ‘Bhai’ has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his...read more

3
Super- Hit Jodi Gurmeet Choudhary and Jubin Nautiyal come together to bring yet another blockbuster song Dil Pe Zakhm

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Actor Gurmeet and the youth sensation Jubin Nautiyal have previously given us 3 amazing tracks like Bedard Se Pyaar Ka, Dil...read more

4
Kanye West reveals 'Donda 2' album release date

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West's sequel to last year's 'Donda' is coming out next month in February. Kanye announced that 'Donda 2' is set to release on...read more

5
Mouni Roy and Aly Goni's 'JODAA' crosses a whopping 37M views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Jatinder Shah’s masterpiece 'JODAA' on VYRL Originals surpasses 37 million views on YouTube. This music video features beautiful Mouni Roy,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games