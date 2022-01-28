Akriti Kakar's 'Ki Kar Gaiyaan' will rock this wedding season

MUMBAI: Playback singer Akriti Kakar's new Punjabi single 'Ki Kar Gaiyaan' featuring content creators Bhavin Bhanushali and Sameeksha Sud, was released on Friday.
The music of the song is composed by Deep Kalsi, who has also doubled up as a lyricist.
Talking about the song, Akriti said in a statement, "Simplicity is beautiful and that's what I felt when we created this song. As a singer, I've poured my heart into the song with all honesty. 'Ki Kar Gaiyaan' is about things we do in love!"
She further said: "Each one of us has experienced this feeling of falling and rising, forgetting and remembering, losing and finding, insomnia and adrenaline rush at some point in our lives. This song describes exactly the journey one takes in love, a simple straight from the heart romantic Punjabi song."
Talking about the visual of the song, she said: "The video features the extremely loved actor/ influencers Sameeksha Sud and Bhavin Bhanushali spreading their sheer magical chemistry in a big fat Indian wedding set up for our music video under the direction of Chirag Arora."
Sameeksha said that the shooting experience was amazing.
"Akriti ki awaaz boht soothing hai (Akriti has a very soothing voice). I could actually imagine myself lip syncing that song. Kuch gaane sunkar lagta hai ki haan yeh hai aapke liye (some songs are meant for you) you want to do it so this was one of those songs."
Deep Kalsi mentioned: "It was a great experience. We shot this at the same time last year. It was sunny and very cold. It was an excellent time to shoot with Bhavin and Sameeksha, they're amazing actors."
"Chirag sir ne humein bohot acche se aisi situation mein jaha itni thand thi waha direct Karke humara itna accha music video banaya hai (Chirag sir tastefully shot the video in breathtaking locales). I hope the viewers love it as much as we do," he concluded.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more
MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more
MUMBAI: Acclaimed Los Angeles-born Secret Project Festival makes a much-anticipated return to Europe this summer by taking over Portugal's gorgeous...read more
MUMBAI: All Salman Khan fans are in for a treat, as their favourite ‘Bhai’ has decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his...read more
MUMBAI: The Bollywood Actor Gurmeet and the youth sensation Jubin Nautiyal have previously given us 3 amazing tracks like Bedard Se Pyaar Ka, Dil...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West's sequel to last year's 'Donda' is coming out next month in February. Kanye announced that 'Donda 2' is set to release on...read more
MUMBAI: Jatinder Shah’s masterpiece 'JODAA' on VYRL Originals surpasses 37 million views on YouTube. This music video features beautiful Mouni Roy,...read more