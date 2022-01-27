For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  27 Jan 2022 21:22

American Producer 'Janapriyan Levine' shines a new light on the Punjabi folk music with 'Mai Teri Tu Mera'

MUMBAI: Discover an unfading language of love in 2022 with Music Producer Janapriyan Levine's 'Mai Teri Tu Mera' and witness the melodious voice of Gurgulshan Singh taking you back in the golden eras' of Punjabi folk music. Under the direction of V.K Singh, the video speaks a story of an unfulfilled love between a young and hopeful couple amid the backdrop of cultural expectations.

"I was working on a simple chord pattern at the time I had Gurgulshan in my studio. I was laying down these R & B style chords on an old Wurlitzer piano which became part of the song's signature. I gave him this laid back chill groove in his headphones and said, what do you think of this? and he just started singing Mai Teri Tu Mera over the top of it. It was almost one of those things that you stumble on accidentally. The juxtaposition of the melody against those chords brought out a new feeling from an old tune. I had to do it", says the Multi-Instrumentalist Janapriyan Levine.

In this soulful expression of love and loyalty, Janapriyan features Gurgulshan Singh as the vocalist. “Gurgulshan is the hidden talent of the world, a natural artist”, notes Janapriyan.

While Producing a number of Punjabi tracks and working with a handful of diverse singers, Janapriyan expresses his feelings towards being a true Punjabi music lover, "There is nothing else on earth that swings like Punjabi music. If Africa gave us funk, Punjab gave us swing, and the world is a better place for it. The grooves are completely infectious. Attend any Punjabi wedding or event where there is music, the moment the dhol and the tumbi kicks in, everyone in the place goes bananas. In the early 2000s bhangra was the biggest thing in the clubs of New York City. Truly one of the planet's coolest sounds."

Janapriyan Levine is an American Producer who previously released ‘Tera Hua’ with Vikalp Sharma and Bajre Da Sitta’ by Meenal Jain. He plans to release vibrant music videos every month on his YT featuring singers from all over the world, especially India. A true pioneer in the hybrid space where musical cultures collide, Janapriyan has created a brand that is zany, reverent, subversive and all his own.

Mai Teri Tu Mera -

CREDITS:
Mai Teri Tu Mera
Music: Janapriyan Levine
Vocals: Gurgulshan Singh
Video Director: VK Singh
Featuring: Tanveer Khera, Tanshika Anand, Ram Aujla, Kamal Kaswa, Shivneet Jhakar
Asst. Directors: Sachin Thankur, Rajvir Kamboj
Executive Producer: Reasdeep Bhullar
Colorist: Amit Gogna
Post Prod: Cinedo Studios
Asst. DOP: Boota Singh, Harjeet Singh
Prod. Manager: Kv Productions
Art: Sonu Arts
Makeup: Erickas Makeup
Produced by: Mattebox Pictures
Direction/Concept: VK Singh Mom

producer Janapriyan Levine Punjabi folk music Mai Teri Tu Mera
