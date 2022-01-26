For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Jan 2022 19:17 |  By RnMTeam

Yes!! The electrifying singer Ayaana Khan will release another single soon, titled 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring Zain Imam

MUMBAI: Following the success of her hit songs ‘Promise’ and ‘Ajib Dastan,’ ravishing Singer Ayaana Khan is coming out with a new music video ‘Puri Bottle Ve’ in collaboration with Zee Music. The music video will feature the handsome TV Actor Zain Imam who also featured in Ayaana Khan’s debut song ‘Promise.’ The song will be out for the listeners to relish on 29th January 2022. With the enchanting voice of Ayaana Khan, the lyrics of the song are penned by Kunwar Juneja. The music video is shot in the exotic destination of Armenia which is home to the most bewitching landscapes in the world.

In the words of singer Ayaana khan, “Having the opportunity to work with Zain Imam again is a joy and an honor for me. He is an extremely humble and supportive co-star. His humility and supportiveness have been a pleasure to work with. We immensely enjoyed and had fun while the shoot of this music video. A future project with him is on my wishlist. I hope that the audience appreciates and loves this song in the same way they have done for my previous songs. I really can’t wait for the audience to be able to listen to this song.”

Ayaana Khan’s debut song, ‘Promise,’ with Zain Imam surpassed the mark of 2 million+ views. Her previous song ‘Ajib Dastan’ featuring Bhavin Bhanushali crossed 1 million+ views. The direction and the music are provided by none other than Ramji Gulati. Ajit Bapu Satam has produced the song.

Singer Ayaana Khan Puri Bottle Ve Zain Imam
