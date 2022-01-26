For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  26 Jan 2022 12:47 |  By RnMTeam

Now, David Warner's kids dance to 'Saami' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'

MUMBAI: The songs of director Sukumar's pan-Indian film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seem to have won not just the hearts of cricketers, but also of their family members.

Australia's former captain and star batter David Warner, whose adorable dance with the superhit number 'Srivalli', picturised on Rashmika's character in the film, won scores of hearts all over the world. Now, he has posted another clip on Instagram -- this time, of his daughters Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose dancing to another superhit song, 'Saami', also filmed on Rashmika, from the blockbuster.

Warner, who has had a long association with the IPL, first with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and then with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, wrote: "Girls wanted to try 'Saami, Saami' song before mum and dad #Pushpa." The cricketer's wife, Candice Warner, too encouraged her daughters saying, "Go girls!!"

The cute video of the three girls, dancing to the number scored by music director Devi Sri Prasad, has caught the attention of netizens, who are loving it.

Warner is not the only one who seems to have been impressed by these numbers. Just a couple of days ago, cricketer Suresh Raina posted a video clip of him dancing to 'Srivalli' on Instagram. Needless to say, social media busybodies loved it and showered their appreciation on the cricketer.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sukumar Pushpa: The Rise Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna
Related news
News | 21 Jan 2022

Raqueeb Alam, Hindi lyricist of 'Pushpa', elated with response to soundtrack

MUMBAI: Lyricist and singer Raqueeb Alam who has penned the lyrics to the Hindi version songs of Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', is overjoyed with the response to the songs composed by acclaimed music director Devi Sri Prasad.

read more
News | 28 Dec 2021

'Pushpa' music director Devi Sri Prasad to make acting debut shortly

MUMBAI: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, who scored the music for dirctor Sukumar's superhit film 'Pushpa - The Rise', has disclosed that he is to make his debut as an actor very soon.

read more
News | 13 Dec 2021

Why director Sukumar and Devi Sri Prasad skipped 'Pushpa' pre-release event

MUMBAI: Director Sukumar and music director Devi Sri Prasad did not attend the pre-release event of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' as they were busy finishing sound mixing work on the much-awaited movie.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2021

Noted Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry passes away

MUMBAI: Noted Telugu lyricist and writer Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry is no more. The lyricist breathed his last on Tuesday while battling pneumonia at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. He was 66 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

'Seeti maar' composer to come up with independent Hindi tracks

MUMBAI: Music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP has been riding high after the success of his Hindi track 'Seeti maar' featuring Salman Khan, and more recently with Allu Arjun's track 'Jaago jaago bakre'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

top# 5 articles

1
Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single "Water Raft"

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth...read more

2
Singer Shilpa Rao celebrates her first marriage anniversary with husband Ritesh Krishnan

MUMBAI: Last year on this day 25th January 2021, Singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with best friend Ritesh Krishnan in an intimate ceremony at home...read more

3
Artist Shefali Saxena's single “Ghoomar” showcases her love for Indian Culture

MUMBAI: Shefali Saxena recently released her single “Ghoomar”. Ghoomar - A Royal Folk is composed by eminent Sitarist Singer Suhel Rais Khan, son of...read more

4
Singer Elton John tests positive for Covid

MUMBAI: Legendary English singer Elton John has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Dallas, Texas, after being diagnosed with Covid-19. A...read more

5
Yes!! The electrifying singer Ayaana Khan will release another single soon, titled 'Puri Bottle Ve' featuring Zain Imam

MUMBAI: Following the success of her hit songs ‘Promise’ and ‘Ajib Dastan,’ ravishing Singer Ayaana Khan is coming out with a new music video ‘Puri...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games