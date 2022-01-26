For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Jan 2022 12:43 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Kanungo to judge new digital show 'MTV Roadies All Access Star'

MUMBAI: Musician and content creator Arjun Kanungo is in search of a new face as he is going to judge the upcoming digital show 'MTV Roadies All Access Star', which selects the digital face of 'MTV Roadies S18'.

Talking about the show, Arjun said: "Over the last two years, social media and the virtual realm has witnessed a boom due to the pandemic. Creators and influencers are on the rise, and in today's day and age, realising one's dream of becoming a presenter is just a click away.

"'MTV Roadies All Access Star' is an excellent platform to unearth this talent and give an opportunity to aspirants who would like to be the digital face of MTV Roadies!"

Participants will have to showcase their talent and even showcase their flair for general knowledge. Winners from each week will compete in the finale to win the show.

The winner gets a fully paid five-day trip to South Africa, the opportunity to host their own digital show, witnessing the Roadies finale shoot. The winner also gets an opportunity to host a Roadies Afterhours digital show.

'MTV Roadies All Access Star' will be hosted by Gaelyn Mendonca, she added, "It's amazing to see how MTV India has conceptualised a platform that is providing the opportunity to several upcoming creators and influencers to come forward and showcase their talent."

Entries for the show can be submitted through the video streaming platform, Voot. The winners will be decided through live auditions starting January 28.

(Source: IANS)

