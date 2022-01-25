For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jan 2022 15:48 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Shilpa Rao celebrates her first marriage anniversary with husband Ritesh Krishnan

MUMBAI: Last year on this day 25th January 2021, Singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with best friend Ritesh Krishnan in an intimate ceremony at home pertaining to lockdown restrictions. Shilpa Rao who recently completed 15 years in the Indian music industry with iconic gem songs like Javeda Zindagi, Ek Lau, Khuda Jaane, Subhanallah, Manmarziya, Bulleya, Kalank and many more.

The singer shared a beautiful picture with her husband celebrating her anniversary at home.

Take a look here -

The couple were expected to travel abroad for their honeymoon but had to cancel their plans pertaining to the new coronavirus variant Omicron. Singer Shilpa who has been very conscious with her choices was sure to change her travel plans for safety of her closed ones.

Shilpa Rao, who has come a long way in her career with her soulful voice and has collaborated with talented musicians from across the globe like Karsh Kale to Agni to Noori to Anoushka Shankar. Her collaboration with Anoushka Shankar earlier this year, on the album 'Love Letters', has got the ‘Best Global Music Album’ nomination for the Grammy Awards 2021.

