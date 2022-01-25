For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Jan 2022 12:16 |  By RnMTeam

On Republic Day, Daler Mehndi will stage India's first virtual live concert in the Metaverse

Daler Mehndi
Daler Mehndi

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, the star of the original Green Screen technology revolution in Indian music back in 1998, is all set to present the nation with its first Metaverse concert on Republic Day. His fans can expect to have an unforgettable experience at PartyNite.io, where they will be able to view his avatar in a larger than life virtual concert.

While it might not seem like a big deal at first glance, it's fairly important: anyone who takes part in this online concert will have the chance to be more immersed than watching a live-streamed video. Instead you'll be able to attend the concert as yourself in an exotic metaverse landscape as your customized avatar so you can groove with Daler Mehndi. From your mobile or PC, you can take part in this experience at home or wherever you are, on your own terms and invite friends along too!

Daler Mehndi will be performing his evergreen hit albums, like Namoh Namoh, India India & Jago India! Dedicating an exclusive and first special performance to Shri Narendra Modi on this special occasion, Mr. Mehndi is all ready for what promises to be an unforgettable experience geared up to entertain thousands of fans all eager to let loose at ‘PartyNite!’

Selected NFTs will also be dropped during this event. Daler Mehndi's deep ties to Indian soil made it the perfect choice for PartyNite to showcase its Indian Metaverse. Gamitronics, a Hyderabad-based game studio, has created this blockchain powered Metaverse which offers playable NFTs. The Pre-Alpha version of Party Night is a 2GB game install available for download on the internet.

The core of the Metaverse is based on parties and celebrations where brands and celebrities will reach the direct audience. Life is a party, get a life here! PartyNite offers various settings like island, campfire, amphitheater, lounge, cruise ship, Dragonpur from Chhota Bheem etc where each individual can have their own avatar as per their preference. People can buy & sell exotic locations, claim and mint NFTs, play to earn while having all the fun. One of the best features of this is that it's based on a blockchain and NFT game, which means you can earn NFT while playing it, which will be credited to your ApnaDao wallet. NFTs are digital goods that can be purchased, sold or exchanged for the same value on a blockchain. In this game, the blockchain is ApnaDAo Wallet, where your NFTs are stored.

"Daler Mehndi is the voice of the nation. His voice reaches the god and common man with the same intensity. We wanted to launch our Metaverse with the very same sentiment, voice of India and global icon so when the world sees him in India ka Apna Metaverse, they feel the big huge roar of Digital India that YES, WE HAVE ARRIVED," said Rajat Ojha, CEO, Gamitronics.

Gamitronics has used state of the art AI technology to use various behaviors and patterns of Daler Mehndi using various video sources and created his virtual avatar with lifelike animations.

Daler Mehndi becomes the first Indian performer to join the list of artists who have already performed in Metaverse virtual concerts, which have only occurred 4-5 times in terms of size and scale at this point in time. Other performers include Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow and Ariana Grande. India certainly needs more production like this. Much like augmented reality and virtual reality mediate between digital and physical realities, they are opening up new possibilities for pop music online by bridging connections between foreign artists who want to collaborate across borders or even trade show recordings of concerts with their fans all around the world.

Metaverse concerts are also great because artists can perform live from anywhere in the world while audiences watch them from the comfort of their own homes. More importantly, the Metaverse gives musicians a sense of creative freedom. As the creators and owners of the worlds they build, Metaverse offers users an immersive 3D experience that is shaped and transformed by their own content. The Metaverse is not owned by any one company but rather established as a peer-to-peer network where anyone can connect with one another. The potential is endless!

Tags
Republic Day Daler Mehndi
Related news
News | 21 Jan 2022

Daler Mehndi to perform at R-Day Metaverse event

MUMBAI: Singer and record producer Daler Mehndi, who has lent his voice to tracks such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dangal' and 'Tunak Tunak Tun', is set to perform at India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2021

Daler Mehndi, Rekha Bhardwaj, 'Tabbar' cast on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: Singers Daler Mehndi and Rekha Bhardwaj will be seen performing on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. They are going to appear as celebrity guests along with the entire cast and the director of web series 'Tabbar'.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2021

Daler Mehndi out with his new track 'Rola Pe Gaya'

MUMBAI: Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi has come out with a new track, 'Rola Pe Gaya' for the movie 'Hum Do Humare Do' composed by the musician duo Sachin-Jigar.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2021

Rekha Bhardwaj and Daler Mehndi create magic with Turiya Turiya for SonyLIV's Tabbar

MUMBAI: After receiving a great response to the trailer of SonyLIV’s upcoming original Tabbar, the audience can hear up to a soulful rendition, Turiya Turiya. Tabbar's melodious score is composed by versatile music director Sneha Khanwalkar.

read more
News | 10 Aug 2021

Daler Mehndi's special gift to Mame Khan's daughter on her wedding

MUMBAI: Indi-pop star Daler Mehndi gifted his first ever Rajasthani song "Aao Ji" as a special gift to Rajasthan folk singer Mame Khan's daughter on her wedding.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

top# 5 articles

1
On Republic Day, Daler Mehndi will stage India's first virtual live concert in the Metaverse

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, the star of the original Green Screen technology revolution in Indian music back in 1998, is all set to present the nation with...read more

2
Five Indian Artists who credit Vh1 as their inspiration for entering the world of music

MUMBAI: Indie music in recent years has dominated not just the regional circuit but has also secured top positions across the world’s renowned charts...read more

3
Bob Dylan sells recorded-music catalog

MUMBAI: Legendary music icon Bob Dylan's entire catalog of recorded music has been acquired by Sony Music Entertainment. The label as also acquired...read more

4
T-Series and HEFTY Entertainment a division of Hungama Digital Media announce their foray into the Metaverse with soon to be launched NFTs

MUMBAI: T-Series, Asia’s largest music label, publisher and India’s largest film studio announced its foray into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in...read more

5
Admirers still can't stop fawning over the charisma and bold looks of Seerat from her song Slow Slow: Check out the fans comments

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor is one of the most alluring personalities we have in the Bollywood industry. With her enchanting charisma, the actress has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games