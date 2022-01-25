For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jan 2022 11:22 |  By RnMTeam

Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single “Water Raft”

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth and tender reminiscence. The joint effort captivates, building from sparse instrumentation to an entrancing climax. Subhi’s beautifully simple “gimme love '' refrain and Geater’s finger picked acoustic guitar is followed by stunning duo harmonies as the song’s initial greeting, and the gradual introduction of piano and solo violin contributes an expressive progression. One would be forgiven for thinking the style to be strictly folk, however the subtle distant ambience of Geater’s production work suggests a modern twist. Upon the delicate whisper of Subhi’s “you’re like a Water Raft '' the song launches into a lush, electronic beat paired with tremolo synth pads, wonderfully accompanying Geater’s haunting falsetto. With a powerful outro refrain where the pair once again harmonize with aplomb, the lyrics speak of the depth and multifaceted nature of a loving connection. “Hope seems to be falling on my skin, I dive into an ocean – where do I begin?”

Song Link:-

Subhi, said: “I met Ed during Anara Publishing’s first songwriter sync camp on Zoom. We instantly hit it off and decided we wanted to write more songs together. We started
chatting about all things love and life, our better halves and music in general. It was
during one of these candid chats that we started jamming and created Water Raft. I
really feel we both splashed a bit of our hearts into creating this one and that’s why
it’s so personal to me. Really hope people resonate with the emotions of this song.”

Ed Geater, said: “Working with Subhi on this track has been a dream. We get on so well and conversation flows easily, so it didn’t take us long to relate over the themes of love,
reminiscence and nostalgia when we first started writing this track as a duo. We are
so proud of Water Raft and it holds a special place in our hearts, so we hope people
connect with the emotion that we poured into this song together

