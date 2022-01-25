For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Jan 2022 12:13 |  By RnMTeam

Five Indian Artists who credit Vh1 as their inspiration for entering the world of music

MUMBAI: Indie music in recent years has dominated not just the regional circuit but has also secured top positions across the world’s renowned charts. One common attribute of stellar Indian musicians who are leaving their mark internationally, is that they never forget their roots and what inspired them to create music. While we now groove to their rhythmic tunes, many of these musicians credit Vh1 India as their reason to pursue music professionally. Here are five artists who credit the music channel for their beginnings.

1. Prateek Kuhad

Vh1 introduced a young Kuhad to American and British music and soon Cliff Richard, Harry Belafonte, and John Mayer became his favourites. Music became an integral part of Prateek’s life and since then, he has been featured in top global charts.

2. Ritviz

Ritviz has become a household name with dynamic hits such as ‘Udd Gaye’, ‘Sage’, ‘Liggi’ amongst other hit singles. The desi electronic master in an earlier interview had mentioned his inspiration. He said that he was taught Indian classical at a young age and was an avid viewer of Vh1 top 40. Subconsciously that infusion happened through which he began to create music.

3. Siri Narayan

Nominated at Europe Music Awards 2020 for Best India Act, Siri credits Vh1 for putting her on the map. She said she worked hard for her song ‘My Jam’ which included creating the lyrics, ideation, composition, direction, co-production and post-production of the video

4. Madame Gandhi

Madame Gandhi, an American electronic music producer, drummer, artist and activist in an interview said that she credits Vh1 as a way of reaching out to people who are beyond her fanbase.

5. Lost Stories

Lost stories is a name synonymous to Dance Music in India and South Asia. Ranked #52 on Dj mag 2016 and labelled the “Scene Starters” by DJ Mag, Rishab and Prayag began their journey in dance music in 2008 earlier producing Trance and Progressive House and garnering support from heavyweights like Tiesto, Armin van Buuren, BT, Markus Schulz etc. The duo credit Vh1 as a platform to reach out to a widespread audience base and have performed numerous times at Vh1 Supersonic

