For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Jan 2022 14:18 |  By RnMTeam

Artist Shefali Saxena's single “Ghoomar” showcases her love for Indian Culture

MUMBAI: Shefali Saxena recently released her single “Ghoomar”. Ghoomar - A Royal Folk is composed by eminent Sitarist Singer Suhel Rais Khan, son of legendary Sitarist Ustad Rais Khan, who has a major contribution in Golden Era of Indian Cinema. The song is also co sung and written by Rajasthani artist Rekha Rao. Shefali Saxena, trained in Kathak and Hindustani Vocal Music has not only been featured with her stupendous looks but has also directed the video under her label "Unwind Communications".

The duo have several singles released last year in the genre of Indian Folk, preserving the rich Cultural Heritage of our country. Some of the singles have been in Trending Top5/Top10 lists of music platforms. Ghoomar is the glory of royal Rajasthan and symbolic of rich Indian Culture Heritage.

It's a rhythmic song, with heavy grooves and classical alaap but at the same time preserving the rustic, raw flavour of traditional folk music. A song filled with innocence, grace and admiration of a Rajputana woman, performing auspicious occasions with ghoonghat on her head covering her face and her aesthetics in movements and gestures adorned in flowing dresses called ghagara. Ghoomar focusses splendid display of feminine energy and devotion to the Goddess Saraswati—the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, arts and wisdom.

Shefali says “Though music transcends language, culture and time, and though notes are the same, Indian music is unique because it is evolved, sophisticated and melodies are defined - Dayananda Saraswati”I completely endorse Indian Music be it Folk, Classical, Contemporary or any other traditional form as long as it retains its pure, rich feel and soft power. I am a proud Indian and extremely emotional, when it comes to our heritage culture, which is looked up to with so much of honour and fascination overseas too but somewhere we are losing it in latest music trends, which I feel is more sound based than melody with misleading lyrics at times.

With Ghoomar and other past releases with very talented musician Suhel Rais Khan ji, I have made a small effort to revive our authentic Indian Folk Culture, which is slightly unheard in the Independent Music Industry and prevail more in Bollywood. I have creatively worked in every aspect of this grand video with an honest intent and with my strong team, be it royal Rajputana looks with daring attitude, choreography with props and most important the shoot location, a 300 year old elegant, historic, fortified, Chomu Palace in Rajasthan, just to make aware about the Incredible India to today’s invincible youth, who in majority are the listeners of music platforms.

Song Link:-

Tags
Shefali Saxena music Songs
Related news
News | 26 Jan 2022

Assamese independent artists were given mentorship by industry-leading artists at ‘Mongeet’ (Soul Song Festival)

MUMBAI: Being an artist is a challenge in itself, as it is very important to create content that is loved by all, yet has a quality to differentiate themselves from others. It’s only with the right mentorship and total dedication that an independent artist can become a successful artist.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2022

Bob Dylan sells recorded-music catalog

MUMBAI: Legendary music icon Bob Dylan's entire catalog of recorded music has been acquired by Sony Music Entertainment.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2022

Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single "Water Raft"

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth and tender reminiscence. The joint effort captivates, building from sparse instrumentation to an entrancing climax.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2022

Divo partners with Niharika entertainment to release their latest South film Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Niharika Entertainment, an Indian Film Production House based in Hyderabad led by Venkat Boyanapalli to release their latest Telugu blockbuster Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2022

Admirers still can't stop fawning over the charisma and bold looks of Seerat from her song Slow Slow: Check out the fans comments

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor is one of the most alluring personalities we have in the Bollywood industry. With her enchanting charisma, the actress has always captured the audience's attention.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saregama Acquires Telugu Music Catalogue

MUMBAI: In a pathbreaking development for its regional music ambitions, Saregama today announced read more

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

top# 5 articles

1
Five Indian Artists who credit Vh1 as their inspiration for entering the world of music

MUMBAI: Indie music in recent years has dominated not just the regional circuit but has also secured top positions across the world’s renowned charts...read more

2
Patriotic song "Tiranga" honor of the soldiers of the country

MUMBAI: Filled with the spirit of patriotism and in the praise of Tiranga - Aan, Baan and Shaan of our country, Ayush Gupta of Madhya Pradesh has...read more

3
On Republic Day, Daler Mehndi will stage India's first virtual live concert in the Metaverse

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, the star of the original Green Screen technology revolution in Indian music back in 1998, is all set to present the nation with...read more

4
Singer Shilpa Rao celebrates her first marriage anniversary with husband Ritesh Krishnan

MUMBAI: Last year on this day 25th January 2021, Singer Shilpa Rao tied the knot with best friend Ritesh Krishnan in an intimate ceremony at home...read more

5
Rising talent DAKU brings his latest heartbreak track Adhura

MUMBAI: Turning the desires of a broken heart into music, upcoming artist Darshan Kataria, popularly known as DAKU, releases his latest sad love song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games