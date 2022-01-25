Artist Shefali Saxena's single “Ghoomar” showcases her love for Indian Culture

MUMBAI: Shefali Saxena recently released her single “Ghoomar”. Ghoomar - A Royal Folk is composed by eminent Sitarist Singer Suhel Rais Khan, son of legendary Sitarist Ustad Rais Khan, who has a major contribution in Golden Era of Indian Cinema. The song is also co sung and written by Rajasthani artist Rekha Rao. Shefali Saxena, trained in Kathak and Hindustani Vocal Music has not only been featured with her stupendous looks but has also directed the video under her label "Unwind Communications".

The duo have several singles released last year in the genre of Indian Folk, preserving the rich Cultural Heritage of our country. Some of the singles have been in Trending Top5/Top10 lists of music platforms. Ghoomar is the glory of royal Rajasthan and symbolic of rich Indian Culture Heritage.

It's a rhythmic song, with heavy grooves and classical alaap but at the same time preserving the rustic, raw flavour of traditional folk music. A song filled with innocence, grace and admiration of a Rajputana woman, performing auspicious occasions with ghoonghat on her head covering her face and her aesthetics in movements and gestures adorned in flowing dresses called ghagara. Ghoomar focusses splendid display of feminine energy and devotion to the Goddess Saraswati—the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, arts and wisdom.

Shefali says “Though music transcends language, culture and time, and though notes are the same, Indian music is unique because it is evolved, sophisticated and melodies are defined - Dayananda Saraswati”I completely endorse Indian Music be it Folk, Classical, Contemporary or any other traditional form as long as it retains its pure, rich feel and soft power. I am a proud Indian and extremely emotional, when it comes to our heritage culture, which is looked up to with so much of honour and fascination overseas too but somewhere we are losing it in latest music trends, which I feel is more sound based than melody with misleading lyrics at times.

With Ghoomar and other past releases with very talented musician Suhel Rais Khan ji, I have made a small effort to revive our authentic Indian Folk Culture, which is slightly unheard in the Independent Music Industry and prevail more in Bollywood. I have creatively worked in every aspect of this grand video with an honest intent and with my strong team, be it royal Rajputana looks with daring attitude, choreography with props and most important the shoot location, a 300 year old elegant, historic, fortified, Chomu Palace in Rajasthan, just to make aware about the Incredible India to today’s invincible youth, who in majority are the listeners of music platforms.

