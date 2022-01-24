For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Jan 2022 13:51 |  By RnMTeam

Divo partners with Niharika entertainment to release their latest South film Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Niharika Entertainment, an Indian Film Production House based in Hyderabad led by Venkat Boyanapalli to release their latest Telugu blockbuster Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix.

Shyam Singha Roy is an Indian Telugu-language supernatural romantic drama film featuring film star Nani in a dual role along with Sai Pallavi with Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. The movie is directed by Rahul Sankrityan who co-wrote the film with Janga Satyadev.

The theatrical release took place on December 24 last year and the movie is now available on Netflix, starting 21st January. The movie has done a successful B.O collection in theatrical run.

Divo has been a key factor behind the implementation in the digital distribution of the movie on the giant OTT Platform. The movie has been released in three languages on Netflix in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Speaking on the distribution, Shahir Muneer, Founder, and Director, Divo said, “A film like Shyam Singha Rao, which received good reviews from audiences of all age groups back in December, ought to be available to all. Because the pandemic has made it difficult for certain individuals to see movies in theatres, Netflix has played an important role in keeping the public entertained. This film, which was released on Netflix is our successful collaboration with Niharika Entertainment, is a must-see.”

"We at Divo constantly work towards expanding the reach of content created across multiple new-age platforms and offer our clients and partners the right medium. With the rise of new platforms being always there, it's an interesting phase for the industry to collaboratively work towards offering entertainment to the audience", he further added.

On the recent release, Venkat from Niharika Entertainment commented, “We are glad to partner with Divo who helped us seamlessly release Shyam Singha Rao on a giant OTT platform like Netflix. Its been a great association with them and we hope a movie as intriguing as Shyam Sangha Rao, reaches to more audiences globally."

Divo is one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies that offers publishing and distribution outreach to independent artists, labels, musicians, and content creators. Their online video content partners include leading TV channels, movie rights holders, film studios, music labels, artists, and various digital content creators and YouTubers across India with a strong presence in South Indian content.

