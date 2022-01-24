For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Jan 2022 13:43 |  By RnMTeam

Admirers still can't stop fawning over the charisma and bold looks of Seerat from her song Slow Slow: Check out the fans comments

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor is one of the most alluring personalities we have in the Bollywood industry. With her enchanting charisma, the actress has always captured the audience's attention. Seerat Kapoor is presently gaining a large following because of her eye-boggling dance moves and mind-blowing performances in the video for her song Slow Slow alongside Badshah. The actress is quite active on social media and understands how to engage all of her followers and keep them connected to her through daily activities.

Seerat Kapoor garnered loads of applause and love from the audiences after her smashing hit "Slow Slow". No, doubt that the actress made every viewer go head over heels on her as she grooves on every beat of the music. The actress had shared every look on her social media which is no doubt making our hearts skip a beat. Seerat Kapoor with her debut over the music video is sweeping the internet as their music video has almost become one of the most humming songs of the year in addition to that the fans arent able to control the love for Seerat over her enchanting grooves. People are also adoring Seerat Kapoor's many appearances, and the public is eager to learn more about the lady from the music video.

Set in the music video has become a sight to behold, and she has become many admirers love at first sight. As fans all over the world couldn't stop appreciating the true beauty of the actress where they all are wondering who is this goddess who has hailed the heart of the audience with her astonishing appearances. Fans all over are so much in love with this talented beauty and showering their love over their idol all over social media, check out the comments which are showered by the admirers on this talented beauty.

On the professional front, Seerat Kapoor debuted in Tollywood with the film "Run Raja Run" in 2014, and has since acted in films such as "Tiger," "Columbus," "Raju Gari Gadha 2," "Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma," "Krishna and His Leela," and many others. Fans are eagerly anticipating Seerat Kapoor's Bollywood debut in Maarrich, with renowned actor Naseeruddin Shah and the handsome Tusshar Kapoor. The actress will star in Dil Raju's forthcoming Telugu film as a leading lady. Aside from that, the actress has already received interesting projects from leading bollywood filmmakers and we can’t wait to see what Seerat Kapoor signs next. Details to be announced soon

Tags
Seerat Kapoor Singer Badshah music
Related news
News | 25 Jan 2022

Bob Dylan sells recorded-music catalog

MUMBAI: Legendary music icon Bob Dylan's entire catalog of recorded music has been acquired by Sony Music Entertainment.

read more
News | 25 Jan 2022

Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single “Water Raft”

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth and tender reminiscence. The joint effort captivates, building from sparse instrumentation to an entrancing climax.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2022

Indian-American singer-songwriter Shuba releases first single of 2022, 'Love Runs Out'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and popular content creator Shuba, who has earned millions of followers with her impressions and elegant voice – she has 5.5 million followers on TikTok – and gained attention from the likes of Celine Dion, Shakira is back with her first single of 2022, ‘Love Runs Out’.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2022

Divo partners with Niharika entertainment to release their latest South film Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Niharika Entertainment, an Indian Film Production House based in Hyderabad led by Venkat Boyanapalli to release their latest Telugu blockbuster Shyam Singha Roy on Netflix.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

Harry Styles’s Love On Tour 2022 delayed due to COVID

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has announced new tour dates for another edition of his world tour, Love On Tour 2022.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi announces the winners for the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’; Pays a tribute to the COVID-19 heroes

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

top# 5 articles

1
Patriotic song "Tiranga" honor of the soldiers of the country

MUMBAI: Filled with the spirit of patriotism and in the praise of Tiranga - Aan, Baan and Shaan of our country, Ayush Gupta of Madhya Pradesh has...read more

2
On Republic Day, Daler Mehndi will stage India's first virtual live concert in the Metaverse

MUMBAI: Daler Mehndi, the star of the original Green Screen technology revolution in Indian music back in 1998, is all set to present the nation with...read more

3
Bob Dylan sells recorded-music catalog

MUMBAI: Legendary music icon Bob Dylan's entire catalog of recorded music has been acquired by Sony Music Entertainment. The label as also acquired...read more

4
Five Indian Artists who credit Vh1 as their inspiration for entering the world of music

MUMBAI: Indie music in recent years has dominated not just the regional circuit but has also secured top positions across the world’s renowned charts...read more

5
Indo American music artist Subhi collaborates with Ed Geater for a new single “Water Raft”

MUMBAI: A sumptuous work by songwriters Subhi and Ed Geater, Water Raft’s smooth and enchanting sound evokes themes of nostalgia, heartfelt warmth...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games