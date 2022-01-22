For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Jan 2022 17:50

Sundance ASCAP Music Café 2022 performance and screen time conversations schedule (Jan 21-24)

MUMBAI: The Sundance ASCAP Music Café promotes the discovery of new voices and celebrates film's marriage of sight and sound. We’re back for our 24th year of unique performances with brilliant artists at the top of their craft. VISIT US AT FESTIVAL VILLAGE for four days of unforgettable music, plus conversations with the composers powering this year’s Sundance selections. All courtesy of ASCAP, home to 850,000+ of the greatest music creators in the world.

Register for a free account at festival.sundance.org/create-account.

ASCAP Music music
