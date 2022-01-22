For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Jan 2022 18:14

Shruti Haasan to conduct live Instagram sessions on social issues for b'day

MUMBAI: Actress and singer Shruti Haasan will conduct a series of live Instagram sessions on various social issues as part of her birthday celebrations this year.

Sources close to Shruti, whose birthday falls on January 28, said the actress has been overwhelmed with all the love pouring in from her fans who have begun celebrating the month as her birthday month.

A source said: "This year, on her birthday, Shruti has decided to address issues pertaining to society. She will be doing a series of live sessions, starting January 27 on topics such as mental health, women in films and media, and sustainability in fashion.

"On January 27, the session will be on mental health, while on January 28, which happens to be her birthday, the session will be on Women in Films and Media. On January 29, the topic will be Sustainability in Fashion.

"Through these live sessions, Shruti wants to draw attention towards topics that are usually brushed under the carpet or aren't discussed as often as they should be. All of the live sessions will have Shruti along with various influencers and hosts discussing these topics at length in an attempt to normalise these conversations in our day-to-day life."

Commenting on the same, Shruti said: "The idea behind the live sessions is to open up a discussion on these topics. There are many ways to celebrate one's birthday but my idea of a celebration is to open honest discussions, especially about the things I care about and believe need more talking.

"My aim is to let more people in on these topics, get varied perspectives from others during the live and open up these issues for others to think, discuss, share and debate."

(Source: IANS)

actress Singer Shruti Haasan
