New releases from Ultra Music: David Waxman named President of Ultra Records! plus new releases from Ultra!

David Waxman has been appointed President of Ultra Records!

Based in New York, he will work closely with the labels and leadership team at Sony Music Entertainment to drive the continued growth of Ultra’s roster of current artists and back catalog around the world.

Over a career of more than 25 years in the electronic music business, Waxman has served as a leading trend-spotter and talent developer responsible for breaking new artists.

For the last two decades, he has played an instrumental and influential role at Ultra as the head of A&R, where he’s delivered multiple platinum hit singles, award winning remixes, chart topping albums and helped develop superstar talent in electronic music. During his time with Ultra he has worked with artists including Alina Baraz, Armin van Buuren, Benny Benassi, Black Coffee, Carnage, Chelsea Cutler, Deadmau5, Deorro, Kaskade, Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, and Tiesto among many others.

DVBBS, Galantis & Cody Simpson - When The Lights Go Down

Canadian duo DVBBS along with Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis and Australian artist Cody Simpson bring us “When The Lights Go Down” today via Ultra! Organic instrumentation familiar to DVBBS kicks off this hybrid track alongside rich vocals from Cody, and the track shifts into higher gear while the playful and energetic nature of Galantis makes its way to the front of the soundstage. Making strategic use of every sound and silence, this masterful release is sure to stick around all year!

Listen to 'When The Lights Go Down'

Monolink - Fidale (I Feel)

Celebrated German artist Monolink now looks to inaugurate the New Year in the same emphatic fashion with which he concluded the last, as he drops his latest musical offering Fidale (I Feel). Imparting an exquisitely-crafted topline and his trademark sonics to Aldi’s original instrumental from five years ago, Monolink’s poignant lyrics and studio expertise bring this ethereal piece of dance music into a new and exciting realm as the two Berliners deliver a luscious slice of vocal techno which enthralls from the onset.

Listen to "Fidale (I Feel)"

QUIET BISON feat. Dacy - Blur

The latest single from his upcoming album Dawn, QUIET BISON brings us “Blur” feat. Dacy out today via Ultra! Audibly materializing from faded tones, this track remains transiently in focus as Dacy’s vocals lead the way through the rhythmically stable and harmonically dense terrain. A beautiful addition to the collection of tracks slated to make up this next body of work, QUIET BISON has given us a lyrically thought provoking piece that is enhanced by the sonic commitment to its title in several ways.

Listen to "Blur"

Helion x BeatItPunk - Afterglow

Swedish Producer and DJ Helion pairs with fellow DJ and Producer BeatItPunk for “AfterGlow” a rhythmically sensational release out today via Ultra! Decisively leveling up the crisp and layered production with every lyric, these vocals soar and bring you in towards the high energy world of their creation. This release follows an incredibly prolific year for both artists and we are excited to see more from these production powerhouses in the future!

Listen to "Afterglow"

CeCe Rogers, Ben Rainey & Marshall Jefferson - Someday

“Someday” is the result of a stratospheric collaboration between three powerhouse artists and producers in the dance music space: CeCe Rogers, Ben Rainey and Marshall Jefferson. With a classic sound and multiplied artistry, the resulting product is unmatched and results in a classic house sound with honest lyrics and an unrelenting positive force! We can’t overstate the impact of this collaborative effort and hope to see more impactful releases like this from this crew in the future!

Listen to "Someday"

DVBBS - The One (Official Video)

Canadian duo DVBBS bring us the groovy and sun soaked official video for “The One” off their latest album “Sleep” still hot off the press. The unmistakably fashionable visuals perfectly compliment the dynamic rhythms and layered productions as Alex and Chris coast down winding roads on beach cruisers and shuffle poolside with sunnies on. The One is a one of a kind sonic experience now having the visuals to make it a complete immersive experience completely unique to this pair!

