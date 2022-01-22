For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jan 2022 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

New releases from Ultra Music: David Waxman named President of Ultra Records! plus new releases from Ultra!

David Waxman has been appointed President of Ultra Records!

Based in New York, he will work closely with the labels and leadership team at Sony Music Entertainment to drive the continued growth of Ultra’s roster of current artists and back catalog around the world.

Over a career of more than 25 years in the electronic music business, Waxman has served as a leading trend-spotter and talent developer responsible for breaking new artists.  

For the last two decades, he has played an instrumental and influential role at Ultra as the head of A&R, where he’s delivered multiple platinum hit singles, award winning remixes, chart topping albums and helped develop superstar talent in electronic music. During his time with Ultra he has worked with artists including Alina Baraz, Armin van Buuren, Benny Benassi, Black Coffee, Carnage, Chelsea Cutler, Deadmau5, Deorro, Kaskade, Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, and Tiesto among many others.

Read the full statement here!

DVBBS, Galantis & Cody Simpson - When The Lights Go Down

Canadian duo DVBBS along with Swedish production and DJ duo Galantis and Australian artist Cody Simpson bring us “When The Lights Go Down” today via Ultra! Organic instrumentation familiar to DVBBS kicks off this hybrid track alongside rich vocals from Cody, and the track shifts into higher gear while the playful and energetic nature of Galantis makes its way to the front of the soundstage. Making strategic use of every sound and silence, this masterful release is sure to stick around all year!

Listen to 'When The Lights Go Down'

Monolink - Fidale (I Feel)

Celebrated German artist Monolink now looks to inaugurate the New Year in the same emphatic fashion with which he concluded the last, as he drops his latest musical offering Fidale (I Feel). Imparting an exquisitely-crafted topline and his trademark sonics to Aldi’s original instrumental from five years ago, Monolink’s poignant lyrics and studio expertise bring this ethereal piece of dance music into a new and exciting realm as the two Berliners deliver a luscious slice of vocal techno which enthralls from the onset.

Listen to "Fidale (I Feel)"

QUIET BISON feat. Dacy - Blur

The latest single from his upcoming album Dawn, QUIET BISON brings us “Blur” feat. Dacy out today via Ultra! Audibly materializing from faded tones, this track remains transiently in focus as Dacy’s vocals lead the way through the rhythmically stable and harmonically dense terrain. A beautiful addition to the collection of tracks slated to make up this next body of work, QUIET BISON has given us a lyrically thought provoking piece that is enhanced by the sonic commitment to its title in several ways.

Listen to "Blur"

Helion x BeatItPunk - Afterglow

Swedish Producer and DJ Helion pairs with fellow DJ and Producer BeatItPunk for “AfterGlow” a rhythmically sensational release out today via Ultra! Decisively leveling up the crisp and layered production with every lyric, these vocals soar and bring you in towards the high energy world of their creation. This release follows an incredibly prolific year for both artists and we are excited to see more from these production powerhouses in the future!

Listen to "Afterglow"

CeCe Rogers, Ben Rainey & Marshall Jefferson - Someday

“Someday” is the result of a stratospheric collaboration between three powerhouse artists and producers in the dance music space: CeCe Rogers, Ben Rainey and Marshall Jefferson. With a classic sound and multiplied artistry, the resulting product is unmatched and results in a classic house sound with honest lyrics and an unrelenting positive force! We can’t overstate the impact of this collaborative effort and hope to see more impactful releases like this from this crew in the future!

Listen to "Someday"

DVBBS - The One (Official Video)

Canadian duo DVBBS bring us the groovy and sun soaked official video for “The One” off their latest album “Sleep” still hot off the press. The unmistakably fashionable visuals perfectly compliment the dynamic rhythms and layered productions as Alex and Chris coast down winding roads on beach cruisers and shuffle poolside with sunnies on. The One is a one of a kind sonic experience now having the visuals to make it a complete immersive experience completely unique to this pair!

1

Tags
Ultra Music music DVBBS The One Ben Rainey Marshall Jefferson Cody Simpson
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2022

Harry Styles’s Love On Tour 2022 delayed due to COVID

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has announced new tour dates for another edition of his world tour, Love On Tour 2022.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

Sundance ASCAP Music Café 2022 performance and screen time conversations schedule (Jan 21-24)

MUMBAI: The Sundance ASCAP Music Café promotes the discovery of new voices and celebrates film's marriage of sight and sound. We’re back for our 24th year of unique performances with brilliant artists at the top of their craft.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

Jessica Willis Fisher releases debut solo single "Fire Song" – Out Now!

MUMBAI: Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is reclaiming her voice with the release of her debut solo single, “Fire Song,” out everywhere today.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents; welcome baby Via surrogate

MUMBAI: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are walking into their biggest roles yet: The two are parents!

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

100RBH signs to Gully Gang Entertainment, announces new single ‘Zanjeer’ dedicated to the Babasaheb Ambedkar legacy

MUMBAI: Courageous and cognizant, the rise of India’s underground hip-hop scene has given birth to a fierce movement of expression. Regional rap artists now use their art to raise their voices, reflecting on social constructs and socio-political discord.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

top# 5 articles

1
Robbie Williams recalls gorging on $32 worth of chocolate while asleep

MUMBAI: Singer Robbie Williams once gorged on $32 worth of chocolate while sleeping. Williams said: "Because of Ambien, I ate $32 worth of chocolate...read more

2
Shruti Haasan to conduct live Instagram sessions on social issues for b'day

MUMBAI: Actress and singer Shruti Haasan will conduct a series of live Instagram sessions on various social issues as part of her birthday...read more

3
Covid concerns make The Fugees shelve reunion tour

MUMBAI: The Fugees -- Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel -- have cancelled their much-awaited reunion tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of...read more

4
Harry Styles’s Love On Tour 2022 delayed due to COVID

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has announced new tour dates for another edition of his world tour, Love On Tour 2022. The Grammy Award winner had shared that...read more

5
Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat to perform at 'Covid-safe' Brit Awards

MUMBAI: Musicians Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz are among the first wave of performers revealed for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games