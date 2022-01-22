For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Jan 2022 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

Lata Mangeshkar shows 'signs of improvement', remains in ICU

MUMBAI: The health of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was showing "signs of improvement" on Saturday and she continues to remain under treatment in the ICU of a leading private hospital, said a close family friend.

"Her condition is improving compared with before and she is under the care of the amazing team of medicos headed by Dr. P. Samdani," Anusha Srinivasan Iyer told IANS.

She said all are praying and eagerly looking forward to Lata Didi's speedy recovery and returning home soon.

Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital near her home in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar signs of improvement
Related news
News | 22 Jan 2022

Harry Styles’s Love On Tour 2022 delayed due to COVID

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has announced new tour dates for another edition of his world tour, Love On Tour 2022.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

Shruti Haasan to conduct live Instagram sessions on social issues for b'day

MUMBAI: Actress and singer Shruti Haasan will conduct a series of live Instagram sessions on various social issues as part of her birthday celebrations this year.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

Sonu Nigam: I can never say no to Subhash Ghai

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sonu Nigam, who reunited with veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for '36 Farmhouse', expressed his gratitude to the filmmaker and said he helped shape his musical career in the initial stages.

read more
News | 22 Jan 2022

Jessica Willis Fisher releases debut solo single "Fire Song" – Out Now!

MUMBAI: Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is reclaiming her voice with the release of her debut solo single, “Fire Song,” out everywhere today.

read more
News | 21 Jan 2022

Military service by BTS back as S. Korean poll campaign issue

MUMBAI: Lee Jae-myung, presidential candidate of South Korea's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, again voiced his scepticism on Thursday over whether to grant special favours to K-pop superstar band BTS for mandatory military service by its members.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tinder's Hottest 100 dating anthems reflecting India's Music taste to find their match

MUMBAI: Pop icon Madonna once said - ‘Music makes people come together’.read more

News
NTIA responds to Prime Ministers announcement on relaxing Plan B restrictions

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
Rizzle introduces a groundbreaking new feature ‘Filmi on Camera’

MUMBAI: Rizzle, a leading creator-first short-video app, has launched a game-changing feature caread more

News
Witness the first ever album play out hour for the weekend's Dawn FM exclusively on Radio One's 8@8

MUMBAI: Hold your breath, this one is for real!read more

News
Fantico introduces a list of bollywood collectibles

MUMBAI: Fantico, a digital licensed collectibles platform, focusses on curating assets in the fieread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sonu Nigam: I can never say no to Subhash Ghai

MUMBAI: Celebrated singer Sonu Nigam, who reunited with veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai for '36 Farmhouse', expressed his gratitude to the filmmaker...read more

2
100RBH signs to Gully Gang Entertainment, announces new single ‘Zanjeer’ dedicated to the Babasaheb Ambedkar legacy

MUMBAI: Courageous and cognizant, the rise of India’s underground hip-hop scene has given birth to a fierce movement of expression. Regional rap...read more

3
Sundance ASCAP Music Café 2022 performance and screen time conversations schedule (Jan 21-24)

MUMBAI: The Sundance ASCAP Music Café promotes the discovery of new voices and celebrates film's marriage of sight and sound. We’re back for our...read more

4
Jessica Willis Fisher releases debut solo single "Fire Song" – Out Now!

MUMBAI: Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is reclaiming her voice with the release of her debut solo single, “Fire Song,” out...read more

5
POGO celebrates Republic Day with brand-new content line-up; ropes in rapper Raftaar for the title track of the new series 'Bheem In The City'

MUMBAI: WarnerMedia's POGO, India’s leading homegrown Kids TV channel, has announced a week-long programming stunt to celebrate Republic Day from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games