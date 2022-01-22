Lata Mangeshkar shows 'signs of improvement', remains in ICU

MUMBAI: The health of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar was showing "signs of improvement" on Saturday and she continues to remain under treatment in the ICU of a leading private hospital, said a close family friend.
"Her condition is improving compared with before and she is under the care of the amazing team of medicos headed by Dr. P. Samdani," Anusha Srinivasan Iyer told IANS.
She said all are praying and eagerly looking forward to Lata Didi's speedy recovery and returning home soon.
Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital near her home in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues.
(Source: IANS)
